Pina pours it on again for Notre Dame

The only threat to Maggie Pina’s single-game scoring record at Notre Dame is, well, Maggie Pina.

Pina poured in 28 points Wednesday, threatening her record of 32 points from earlier this season, as Notre Dame took care of Agnes Irwin, 63-37, in Inter-Ac play.

Mandy McGurk added 12 points, eight assists and six steals for the Irish (6-6, 2-1 Inter-Ac).

Katie Anderson led Agnes Irwin with 13 points.