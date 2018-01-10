Hamilton’s four wins pushes Upper Darby past Springfield

Margaret Hamilton was a quadruple winner and Cass Connelly won three events to pace the Upper Darby girls swimming team to its first Central League win of the season with a 93-90 triumph over Springfield.
Hamilton was first in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and was on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Connelly won the 100 breaststroke and was on both winning relay teams.
Madeline Werndl and Carly Swartz were triple winners for the Cougars. Werndl was first in the 200 and 500 freestyle, while Swartz captured the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. The pair teamed up to lead the Cougars to victory in the 400 free relay.
Haverford 106, Penncrest 77 >> Grace Myers, Brooke Jamieson and Julia Curran won two events each for the Fords. Myers won the 200 freestyle and was on the winning 400 free relay with Jamieson and Curran. Jamieson also was first in the 100 butterfly, while Curran captured the 500 freestyle.
Claire Walsh won the 50 and 100 freestyle and also anchored the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to victory for Penncrest.
Garnet Valley 100, Ridley 94 >> Four wins from Alexa Hipp, Noelle DiClemente, Anatasia Early and Amy Townsend powered the Jags. Hipp was first in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. She also was on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. DiClemente won the 100 fly and the 200 free, and was on both freestyle relay teams that won.
Early captured the 50 and 100 free, and was on the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams. Townsend won the 500 free and 100 breaststroke, and was on the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Radnor 105, Harriton 80 >> Grace Wakiyama (200 medley relay, 200 free, 100 fly, 400 free relay) was a quadruple winner and Sam Lee (500 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay) was a triple winner for the Raiders (3-1, 3-1). The Rams were led by Tatum Maloney, who finished the 50 free in 26.32, and Grace Copeland, who scored 134.05 in diving.
Conestoga 110, Strath Haven 74 >> PhilAnn Dixson scored 255.45 in diving and Mia Yancy took home the 100 free with a time of 55.32 for the Panthers. Strath Haven (3-2, 2-2) also received a victory in the 400 free relay in 3:54.25 from Yancy, Liz Olscewski, Sophie Bergstrom and Chloe Brennan.
