Delco Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders: Wed., Jan 10

Based on games reported to the Daily Times. To report missing games or corrections, email msmith@delcotimes.com.

The following teams have reported games sparingly, or not at all, and whose players are not included among the scoring leaders:

Agnes Irwin

Chichester

Delco Christian

Through Monday, Jan. 8

Points Per Game

(Players must have played in at least 70 percent of games)

Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 26.4

Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 18.3

Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 17.6

Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 17.3

Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 17.0

Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 16.6

Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll 16.3

Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 15.5

Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 15.0

Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 14.7

Luca Mamula, Episcopal Academy 14.1

Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 12.4

Devon Adams, Marple Newtown 12.4

Amanda Floyd, Interboro 12.3

Grace Harding, Penncrest 12.0

Ellie Mueller, Radnor 12.0

Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 11.4

Alexis Abbonizio, Springfield 11.0

Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 10.9

Lindsay Haseltine, Christian Academy 10.6

Megan Arndt, Penncrest 10.5

Nyah Garrison, Bonner & Prendergast 10.1

Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 10. 1

Erin Doherty, Haverford 9.9

Maya Jacyszyn, Sun Valley 9.9

Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 9.8

3-Point Field Goals

Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 24

Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 21

Alexis Abbonizio, Springfield 21

Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 19

Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 17

Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 16

Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 16

Olivia Young, Marple Newtown 15

Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 14

Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 14

Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 13

Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 13

Lindsay Boyd, Ridley 13

Abby Seasock, Sun Valley 13

Halle Robinson, Marple Newtown 12

Taylor Flores, Academy Park 11

Erin Doherty, Haverford 11

Elli Keown, Haverford 11

Brienne Williams, Radnor 11

Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 11