Delco Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders: Wed., Jan 10

Based on games reported to the Daily Times. To report missing games or corrections, email msmith@delcotimes.com.
The following teams have reported games sparingly, or not at all, and whose players are not included among the scoring leaders:
Agnes Irwin
Chichester
Delco Christian
Through Monday, Jan. 8
Points Per Game
(Players must have played in at least 70 percent of games)
Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 26.4
Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 18.3
Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 17.6
Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 17.3
Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 17.0
Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 16.6
Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll 16.3
Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 15.5
Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 15.0
Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 14.7
Luca Mamula, Episcopal Academy 14.1
Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 12.4
Devon Adams, Marple Newtown 12.4
Amanda Floyd, Interboro 12.3
Grace Harding, Penncrest 12.0
Ellie Mueller, Radnor 12.0
Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 11.4
Alexis Abbonizio, Springfield 11.0
Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 10.9
Lindsay Haseltine, Christian Academy 10.6
Megan Arndt, Penncrest 10.5
Nyah Garrison, Bonner & Prendergast 10.1
Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 10. 1
Erin Doherty, Haverford 9.9
Maya Jacyszyn, Sun Valley 9.9
Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 9.8
3-Point Field Goals
Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 24
Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 21
Alexis Abbonizio, Springfield 21
Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 19
Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 17
Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 16
Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 16
Olivia Young, Marple Newtown 15
Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 14
Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 14
Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 13
Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 13
Lindsay Boyd, Ridley 13
Abby Seasock, Sun Valley 13
Halle Robinson, Marple Newtown 12
Taylor Flores, Academy Park 11
Erin Doherty, Haverford 11
Elli Keown, Haverford 11
Brienne Williams, Radnor 11
Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 11
