Delco Girls Basketball Roundup: Woodton, Hightower power Academy Park over Chester

Mahya Woodton poured in 32 points and Shantalay Hightower scored 22 to lead Academy Park to a 67-54 victory over Chester in Del Val League action Tuesday.

Manija Ash and Shaymoni DeShields led the Clippers with 14 points each. Destiny Gibson notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.

In the Central League:

Garnet Valley 69, Harriton 50 >> Emily McAteer had a game to remember. In addition to eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for her career, the junior forward lit up the scoreboard with 30 points and 10 rebounds. She had 12 points, including her 1,000th, in the second quarter.

Morgan Falcone chipped in with 17 points and Brianne Borcky totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the unbeaten Jags (11-0, 7-0).

Marple Newtown 54, Upper Darby 33 >> Olivia Young (18 points) was the top offensive player for the Tigers, while Devon Adams had 12 points and Kaely Cristello scored all 10 of her points in the opening quarter. Emma Blewett poured in a team-high 17 points for the Royals (3-8, 1-5).

Haverford 53, Radnor 46 >> Erin Doherty paced the Fords with 19 points on four 3-pointers and Elli Kewon tossed in 10 points. Ellie Mueller (15 points) and Missy Massimino (10) both scored in double figures for the Raiders.

Springfield 61, Ridley 23 >> The Cougars came out firing in the first half, draining eight 3-pointers. Jordan D’Ambrosio scored 14 points, Belle Mastropietro poured in 10 and Jordan Postiglione added nine.

Conestoga 47, Penncrest 31 >> Grace Harding’s 12-point effort wasn’t enough to propel the Lions (7-5, 3-4) past the Pioneers, who got 15 points from Kate Mayock.

In the Inter-Ac:

Penn Charter 56, Notre Dame 53 >> Mandy McGurk led the way for the Irish (5-6, 1-1) with a game-high 24 points and five assists. Maggie Pina tossed in 12 points.

In the Catholic League:

Bonner & Prendergast 80, Bishop McDevitt 41 >> Four players reached double figures in scoring for the Pandas (8-3, 3-0). Maeve McCann led the way with 17 points, Emily Monaghan and Alexis Gleason added 14 apiece, and Dakota McCaughan contributed 12. Monaghan was 5-for-5 from the field, including 4-for-4 from long distance.

Archbishop Carroll 53, Conwell-Egan 13 >> Molly Masciantonio netted 18 points and Hope Syron chipped in with nine to power the Patriots.

Top photo: PETE BANNAN -DIGITAL FIRST MEDIA Chester’s (21) Monique Colbert defends as Academy Park (12) Riley Street brings the ball upcourt in the first quarter at Chester Tuesday evening.