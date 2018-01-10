Bristol boys basketball can’t quite catch up to Calvary Christian Academy

BRISTOL BOROUGH – Bristol shot less than 23 percent from the floor in the first three quarters and turned the ball over 25 times and still found a way to climb back into its battle with visiting Bicentennial Athletic League (BAL) rival Calvary Christian Academy (CCA).

Junior Kevin Farrell hit a layup and senior Austin Funair canned a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter with a 5-point swing for the Warriors, drawing the home team back within nine, at 33-24.

The Cougars answered right back, however, with a pair of baskets including a 3-pointer by senior Josh Buck and a driving layup by classmate Vijay Nalliah, extending the visitors’ edge to 13 midway through the final frame.

Bristol senior Jarvis Zyvonoski hit the first of two treys he canned in the fourth quarter and classmate Alex Jerbo poured in a pair of layups sandwiched around a Zyvonoski jumper and all of a sudden, it’s a 7-point ballgame with 2:20 remaining in regulation.

Add to that another trey by Zyvonoski and an easy layup by senior Dayeshawn Cortez and now, the Warriors were within striking distance, trailing by two at 40-38 with 1:30 showing on the fourth-quarter clock.

Somehow, Bristol could not get the points it needed to go ahead.

The Warriors missed its last four foul shots and an easy layup in the post and the visitors hung on to a 42-40 win, their sixth of the season against four losses.

Bristol fell to 2-7, overall.

Calvary could have closed the game out earlier but shot just 2-for-8 from the charity stripe in the final frame after going 8-for-8 from the foul line in the first three quarters.

Buck led the Cougars with 13 points while classmates Tristan Hahn chipped in with 10 points and Vijay Nalliah added nine.

Farrell was the Warriors’ leading scorer with 13 points, Jarvis chipped in with eight, Cortez added seven and Jerbo had six.

Calvary Christian 42, Bristol 40

(Jan. 10 at Bristol)

Bristol 7 9 3 21 – 40

Calvary 11 8 14 9 – 42

BRISTOL (2-8) — Laroy Freeman 2, Dayeshawn Cortez 7, Kevin Farrell 13, Austin Funair 4, Alex Jerbo 6, Jarvis Zyvonoski 8.

CALVARY (6-4) — Jay Winterstein 6, Tristan Hahn 10, Vijay Nalliah 9, Zach Covelens 2, Josh Buck 13, Joe Ehrgot 2.