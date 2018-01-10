Connect with us

Bowling: Gannon leads Bonner & Prendergast

Bonner & Prendergast defeated Hallahan, 4-0, thanks in part to Maddie Gannon’s consistency and Catriona Corrigan’s hot hand.

Corrigan bowled an outstanding 247 as part of a 517 series. Gannon, on the other hand, produced the high series of 537 with a 182 as her best game.

