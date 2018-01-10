Boeckx powers Ridley past Garnet Valley

It was just another day in the pool for Ridley’s Alex Boeckx.

Boeckx won three events to lead the Green Raiders to a 97-88 Central League boys swimming triumph over Garnet Valley.

Boeckx touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley and helped Ridley win the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Shane Scudder won three events for GV including back-to-back victories in the 100 and 500 freestyle.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Springfield 111, Upper Darby 75 >> Tom Ronayne’s three wins led the way for the Cougars. Ronayne touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, and was on the winning 200 medley relay.

Matt Seifried won the 100 free and was on the medley relay team for Springfield.

Mac Lehman and Jack McConnell won three events each for the Royals. Both were on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Lehman captured the 50 free, while McConnell was first in the 100 fly.

Haverford High 101, Penncrest 83 >> Three wins from Collin Pettit and two each from David Abrahams, Leo Goldszal and Matt Bochanski paced the Fords.

Pettit won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and led off the winning 200 medley relay team. Abrahams and Goldszal also were on the 200 medley relay. Abrahams also finished first in the 200 individual medley, while Goldszal captured the 50 free. Bochanski won the 200 free and 100 breaststroke.

Stephen Woolery (500 freestyle 200 free relay) and Tom McLaughlin (200 and 400 free relay) led the way for Penncrest.

Radnor 94, Harriton 81 >> Nick Mlodzienski helped spark the Raiders (3-1, 3-1) in their victory as he scored wins in the 200 medley relay, 200 IM, 100 fly and 200 free relay. Radnor has had four triple winners in Wil Cosgrove (500 free, 200 and 400 free relay), James El-Deiry (200 medley relay, 200 and 400 free relay), Patrick Cullen (200 medley relay, 50 and 100 free) and James Undercofler (200 medley relay, 100 back, 400 free relay).

Conestoga 98, Strath Haven 83 >> The Panthers (3-2, 2-2) were led by Jack Thomas, who took top honors in the 100 fly with a time of 56.58, Will Resweber, who claimed the 500 free in 4:55.40, and Jack Booth, who picked up a win in the 100 breast, finishing in 58.21.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Haverford School 101, Penn Charter 78 >> Brian Brennan’s leadoff leg in the 200 freestyle relay broke the school record in the 50 free. Brennan also won the 50 free and was part of the winning 400 freestyle relay.

Antonio Octaviano was a quadruple winner for the Fords. He touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly and participated on all three winning relays. JR Leitz, TJ Brooks and Jack Deppen picked up two wins each.