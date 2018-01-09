Randolph, Ray lead the way, Haverford School beats Germantown Academy

For a team with championship aspirations in the Inter-Ac League like Haverford School, a trip to Germantown Academy for the league opener is about the most daunting task possible. But the Fords responded to the five-time reigning champions with a statement victory Tuesday.
Kharon Randolph scored 22 points and Christian Ray paired 20 points with 11 rebounds as the Fords upended GA, 84-70, in an early broadcast of their title credentials.
Jameer Nelson Jr. poured in 18 points, and Asim Richards added a season-best 11 points for the Fords (10-4, 1-0). Haverford has won four straight games.
Germantown Academy, which last year shared the title with Episcopal Academy after four consecutive outright crowns, got 18 points from Lacey Snowden.
Also in the Inter-Ac League:
Penn Charter 58, Episcopal Academy 52 >> Alex Capitano scored 19 points and Matt Dade added 15, but the Churchmen (8-8, 0-1) stumbled at home in the league opener.
In the Ches-Mont League:
Sun Valley 75, Kennett 54 >> Isaac Kennon hit three 3-pointers to tally 19 points and lead a quartet of double-figure scorers as the Vanguards recorded a fourth straight win.
Vinny DeAngelo chipped in 17 points, Shair Brown-Morris added 14 and Marvin Freeman tossed in 11 for Sun Valley (6-4, 2-3).
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 1 week ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Golf Teams
First Team Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr. JT Spina, Pope John Paul II Sr. Ward...