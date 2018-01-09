Mount St. Joe’s comes up short to Villa Maria

SPRINGFIELD >> Kathy McCartney was wearing the smile of a coach who had just seen her team win, but not necessarily in the way that she planned.
The Hurricanes of Villa Maria had just dispatched host Mount Saint Joseph, 54-42, and the team was understandably jubilant.
But McCartney remained stonefaced.
“In spots I thought we played really well, and we played well over all,” the coach said, “but there are still things we need to work on.
“In the third quarter we really executed well, and I think that’s where the game was won.”
The Hurricanes streaked to a 15-8 lead after one quarter as Maddy Ryan and Paige Lauder combined for 12 points, then pushed the advantage to 26-17 at halftime.
It was in the third quarter that the visitors took command, as Lauder had eight points and Julia Samar added six.
“They just got too many second-chance opportunities,” said Mount head coach Jim Royman. “That’s where we lost the game.”
The Mount got six points from Deirdre Regan in the third quarter, but the die was cast.
Megan Dodaro had six fourth-quarter points for the home team, but the home team had no comeback left in them.
By game’s end, Lauder had 16 points, Samar added 14 and Abby Wilhelm had 10 off the bench.
“We’re definitely long, and that’s to our advantage,” McCartney said. “At the beginning of the year we weren’t taking advantage of that, but now we are.”
VILLA MARIA 54,
MT. ST. JOSEPH 42
Villa Maria (54) – Julia Samar 6 2-2 14; Kiara Broadhurst 0 1-2 1; Paige Lauder 7 2-4 16; Maddy Ryan 3 1-3 7; Morgan Warley 2 1-2 5; Myra Warley 1 1-2 3; Abby Wilhelm 3 2-2 10; Lizzie Walheim 0 0-0 0; Shannon Smith 0 0-0 0; Paige DeMuhr 0 0-0 0; Haley Croft 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 10-16 54.
Mount St. Joseph (42) – Grace DiGiovanni 0 5-6 5; Kelly Rothenberg 0 0-0 0; Grace Niekelski 3 3-4 10; Lauren Vesey 2 0-2 4; Deirdre Ryan 4 1-2 9; Maggie Zipfel 0 5-6 5; Taylor Sistrunk 1 1-2 3; Megan Dodaro 3 3-7 9. Totals: 13 18-29 42.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 1 week ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Golf Teams
First Team Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr. JT Spina, Pope John Paul II Sr. Ward...