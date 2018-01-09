Connect with us

Ches-Mont

Daily Local wrestling rankings, 1/9

106record
1. Brennan McBrideSoph.Coatesville7-1
2. Keanu ManuelFr.D'town East13-1
3. Josh ViarengoFr.WC Rustin4-3
4. Sammy McMonagleFr.WC Henderson13-3
113
1. Dayton DelViscioSoph.Malvern Prep22-7
2. Nathan LucierFr.Coatesville10-4
3. Kevin QuinSoph.Oxford 11-2
4. Morgan LoflandFr.Conestgoa13-3
120
1. Doug ZapfSr.D'town West18-3
2. Killian DelaneySoph.WC Henderson15-2
3. Seth HoopesJr.Octorara14-2
4. Logan ReigelSr.Kennett14-5
126
1. Mark SalvatoreSr.Malvern Prep14-5
2. Liam BabautaSr.Octorara12-2
3. Tommy LukeSr.WC East11-4
4. Jacob LehmanJr.Unionville12-6
132
1. Micah VisuwanSr.Malvern Prep20-6
2. Lukas RichieJr.D'town East14-2
3. Gerhardt ReiterSr.Kennett13-3
4. John BosioSr.Avon Grove12-4
138
1. Nick Lilley Sr.D'town West14-3
2. Henry HagueJr.Malvern Prep12-5
3. Brett HorneSr.D'town East12-4
4. Luke WilsonSr.Great Valley18-1
145
1. PJ CraneSr.Malvern Prep25-4
2. Brandon SheffieldJr.Oxford4-1
3. Nick BarnhartJr.Avon Grove13-2
4. Tyler KalinerJr.WC Rustin10-4
152
1. Chris HiseySr.Malvern Prep18-6
2. Gavin HaleSr.D'town West13-5
3. Caden DaltonSr.Octorara9-3
4. Matt PhayreSr.WC Henderson 9-3
160
1. Dan LabusSr.WC Rustin8-3
2. Ray MartinSr.WC Henderson14-1
3. Pat CusackSoph.D'town West8-10
4. Owen VietmeierFr.Malvern Prep17-9
170
1. Nick FlorschutzJr.Malvern Prep21-4
2. Tyler MousawSoph.Unionville16-3
3. Chase MielnikSoph.D'town West17-5
4. Ethan HarkinsSr.WC Rustin6-3
182
1. Ryan KarolySr.Malvern Prep12-5
2. Max HaleSoph.D'town West19-4
3. Andrew DiBernardoJr.WC East12-2
4. Ethan SeeleyJr.Great Valley19-0
195
1. Mike BeardSr.Malvern Prep25-0
2. Alex RaimondoSr.Coatesville9-3
3. Josh WileczekSr.D'town East14-1
4. Joe ShaferJr.D'town West7-6
220
1. Brendan DevineSr.Malvern Prep14-5
2. Paul PelhamJr.Conestoga12-2
3. Chris MadanatSr.D'town West7-7
4. Noel GilgeousJr.Church Farm9-0
285
1. Jesse CookSr.D'town West12-6
2. Joseph TimmSr.WC East11-4
3. Tyler LaffertySr.Great Valley13-1
4. Kyle BookwalterSr.Conestoga8-6
Teams
1. Malvern Prep
2. Downingtown West
3. West Chester Rustin
4. West Chester Henderson
5. Downingtown East

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Ches-Mont