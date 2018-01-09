Daily Local wrestling rankings, 1/9

|106
|record
|1. Brennan McBride
|Soph.
|Coatesville
|7-1
|2. Keanu Manuel
|Fr.
|D'town East
|13-1
|3. Josh Viarengo
|Fr.
|WC Rustin
|4-3
|4. Sammy McMonagle
|Fr.
|WC Henderson
|13-3
|113
|1. Dayton DelViscio
|Soph.
|Malvern Prep
|22-7
|2. Nathan Lucier
|Fr.
|Coatesville
|10-4
|3. Kevin Quin
|Soph.
|Oxford
|11-2
|4. Morgan Lofland
|Fr.
|Conestgoa
|13-3
|120
|1. Doug Zapf
|Sr.
|D'town West
|18-3
|2. Killian Delaney
|Soph.
|WC Henderson
|15-2
|3. Seth Hoopes
|Jr.
|Octorara
|14-2
|4. Logan Reigel
|Sr.
|Kennett
|14-5
|126
|1. Mark Salvatore
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|14-5
|2. Liam Babauta
|Sr.
|Octorara
|12-2
|3. Tommy Luke
|Sr.
|WC East
|11-4
|4. Jacob Lehman
|Jr.
|Unionville
|12-6
|132
|1. Micah Visuwan
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|20-6
|2. Lukas Richie
|Jr.
|D'town East
|14-2
|3. Gerhardt Reiter
|Sr.
|Kennett
|13-3
|4. John Bosio
|Sr.
|Avon Grove
|12-4
|138
|1. Nick Lilley
|Sr.
|D'town West
|14-3
|2. Henry Hague
|Jr.
|Malvern Prep
|12-5
|3. Brett Horne
|Sr.
|D'town East
|12-4
|4. Luke Wilson
|Sr.
|Great Valley
|18-1
|145
|1. PJ Crane
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|25-4
|2. Brandon Sheffield
|Jr.
|Oxford
|4-1
|3. Nick Barnhart
|Jr.
|Avon Grove
|13-2
|4. Tyler Kaliner
|Jr.
|WC Rustin
|10-4
|152
|1. Chris Hisey
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|18-6
|2. Gavin Hale
|Sr.
|D'town West
|13-5
|3. Caden Dalton
|Sr.
|Octorara
|9-3
|4. Matt Phayre
|Sr.
|WC Henderson
|9-3
|160
|1. Dan Labus
|Sr.
|WC Rustin
|8-3
|2. Ray Martin
|Sr.
|WC Henderson
|14-1
|3. Pat Cusack
|Soph.
|D'town West
|8-10
|4. Owen Vietmeier
|Fr.
|Malvern Prep
|17-9
|170
|1. Nick Florschutz
|Jr.
|Malvern Prep
|21-4
|2. Tyler Mousaw
|Soph.
|Unionville
|16-3
|3. Chase Mielnik
|Soph.
|D'town West
|17-5
|4. Ethan Harkins
|Sr.
|WC Rustin
|6-3
|182
|1. Ryan Karoly
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|12-5
|2. Max Hale
|Soph.
|D'town West
|19-4
|3. Andrew DiBernardo
|Jr.
|WC East
|12-2
|4. Ethan Seeley
|Jr.
|Great Valley
|19-0
|195
|1. Mike Beard
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|25-0
|2. Alex Raimondo
|Sr.
|Coatesville
|9-3
|3. Josh Wileczek
|Sr.
|D'town East
|14-1
|4. Joe Shafer
|Jr.
|D'town West
|7-6
|220
|1. Brendan Devine
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|14-5
|2. Paul Pelham
|Jr.
|Conestoga
|12-2
|3. Chris Madanat
|Sr.
|D'town West
|7-7
|4. Noel Gilgeous
|Jr.
|Church Farm
|9-0
|285
|1. Jesse Cook
|Sr.
|D'town West
|12-6
|2. Joseph Timm
|Sr.
|WC East
|11-4
|3. Tyler Lafferty
|Sr.
|Great Valley
|13-1
|4. Kyle Bookwalter
|Sr.
|Conestoga
|8-6
|Teams
|1. Malvern Prep
|2. Downingtown West
|3. West Chester Rustin
|4. West Chester Henderson
|5. Downingtown East
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
Fall Sports/ 7 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
Fall Sports/ 7 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 1 week ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Golf Teams
First Team Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr. JT Spina, Pope John Paul II Sr. Ward...