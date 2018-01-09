CB East pulls away from William Tennent

WARMINSTER >> Central Bucks East started slow, but finished strong.

The Patriots’ Nick Roggio was at the crux of the strength for Central Bucks East attack as he scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds in his team’s 55-38 win against William Tennent Tuesday at William Tennent High School.

“We played better as a team in the second half when we extended the lead,” Roggio said. “My teammates were all finding me easy shots and we were all playing for each other better in the second half than the first half.”

The Panthers limited the Patriots to six points in the first quarter with David West tallying five points.

Despite the Panthers’ big man Derrick Consenza getting two early fouls, the team put the Patriots on their heels with a 7-2 run.

“Everybody was sacrificing their all-right shots for the team’s better shots,” West said who finished the game with 11 points. “They were driving and if the defense collapsed they would kick the ball out to the open man instead of trying to force it.”

The momentum changed with 32 seconds left in the first quarter when Collin Stein stole the ball and raced downcourt for an easy lay-in to cut it to 9-6.

“We were looking for a spark from somebody to get us going,” CBE coach Erik Henrysen said. “Anytime you get a guy to make a play and get the bench involved its always helpful.”

Central Bucks east continued that surge into the second quarter going on a 13-4 run.

The Patriots’ Kyle Cassidy led the charge out to a 19-12 advantage.

William Tennent hung tough during the stretch, but still trailed 27-21 at the break.

Central Bucks East scored the first six points and the defense prevented the Panthers from scoring until three minutes in.

West was held scoreless in the second quarter, but contributed a pair of 3s to keep it close at 42-30 going into the final frame.

“We started to lose our composure,” West said. “

That was the last time it would be close as the Patriots went on another 13-4 run into the second quarter.

Roggio shined brightest down the stretch as he scored the majority of his production late in the game.

William Tennent didn’t seem to have any answers as Roggio seemed unstoppable.

Both teams rode two-game losing streaks into the game, but only Central Bucks East was able to buck that trend.

“It was good to bounce back,” Roggio said. “We have a tough schedule coming up and it was important that we get this one so we can focus on the next one.”

Central Bucks East 55, William Tennent 38

CENTRAL BUCKS EAST 6 21 15 13 – 55

WILLIAM TENNENT 9 12 9 8 – 38

CBE — Nick Roggio 0 6-8 16, Kyle Cassidy 2 5-10 14, Jesse Rivera 0 3-6 6, Joe Jackman 2 2-5 6, Leo Masterson 0 2-7 5, Ben Markowitz 0 2-3 6, Collin Stein 0 1-3 2.

WT — David West 3 4-8 11, Markeith Baxter 1 4-12 10, Nick Meltzer 1 2-7 5, Derrick Cosenza 0 1-3 4, Kip Mooney 1 1-4 3, Pat McCawley 0 1-4 3.

3-pointers — CBE — Kyle Cassidy (2), Joe Jackman. WT — David West (3), Markeith Baxter (1), Kip Mooney (1), Nick Meltzer (1).