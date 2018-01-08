Sun Valley’s Catka named OW at Battle of Bridge

Sun Valley All-Delco wrestler Hunter Catka had quite a day at the Battle of the Bridge Tournament at Bohemia Manor High School Saturday.

Catka racked up three wins, all by fall, to win the 220-pound weight class and earn Outstanding Wrestler honors. Catka pinned Alex Salmorbekov of Concord (Del.) in two minutes to win the title.

Teammate Nick Bailey also came away with an individual title. Bailey beat Maurio Goings of Oakdale (Md.), 2-0, in the 182-pound final. He went 3-0 with one win by fall to help the Vanguards finish fourth in the 15-team tournament.

Avery Frank (160) and Ryan Catka (170) both finished second in their respective weight classes. Cameron Guilles (120), and Shane O’Neill (195) came home with fourth-place medals, while Chris Bielicki was fifth at 152.

Elsewhere Saturday:

Garnet Valley won the final seven matches, five by pin, to take third place in the Rage at the Cage with a 50-19 victory over Wilson West Lawn.

The host Jaguars beat Central Bucks East, 42-24, in the first round and dropped a 44-27 decision to Rustin in the semifinals.

Kevin Puliti (120), Drew Maiers (182) and Coltin Deery (220) all went 3-0 on the day. Two of Puliti’s wins were by fall and the other was by technical fall. Maiers and Deery also had two pins each. Griffin Hollingsworth (113), Gavin Hollingsworth (132), Dillon Conlon (145, 152), Anthony Filippone (160, 170) and Tommy Mahoney (285) all went 2-1.

Consecutive wins by Marquell Hudnell (145), Harrison Guy (152), Jovani Perez (160), Bryan Harris (170), Noah Harvey (182), Chris Mattero (195) and Matt Richardson (220) helped Chichester place fifth with a 45-23 decision over CB East.

The Eagles fell to Wilson West Lawn, 40-23, and bounced back with a 52-24 triumph over Del Val rival Interboro in the consolation round to get to the fifth-place match.

Chase Whartnaby (106), Mason McClure (113, 120), Harvey (170, 182) and Richardson (220) all went 3-0. McClure won twice at 120. Harvey had two pins at 182. Hudnell, Perez and Mattero were 2-1.

Upper Darby went 1-2 at the Dan Trainer Duals at Collingswood (N.J.) High School. The Royals fell to hold Collingswood, 45-32, beat Holy Cross, 54-24 and dropped a 48-33 decision to Gloucester City.

Justin O’Donnell (145), Jake Johnson (160) and Nazmul Islam (120, 126) went undefeated. All three of Johnson’s wins came by fall to raise his record to 13-2. O’Donnell had two wins by pin to improve to 13-2. Islam was 2-0 at 120 and 1-0 at 126 with a win by fall in each weight class.

Meraj Khan (113), Joseph Brabant (126, 132), Joe Gormley (138) and Folly Amouzougan (220) all went 2-1.

Chase McCollum finished second at 145 pounds to pace The Haverford School to an 11th-place finish in the Bissell Invitational at the Hill School.

McCollum went 3-1 in the tournament and dropped a 9-3 decision to Malvern Prep’s PJ Crane in the final. Ryan Shepherd finished fourth at 120. Andrew Parente (106), Jake Shaifer (113), Michael Clymer (132) and Tyler McDonald (285) were fifth in their respective weight classes. Vincent Corradetti was seventh at 138 and Kwaku Aduboufour was eighth at 220.