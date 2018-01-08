Shovlin earns gold and silver at Penn State

Philip Shovlin had to be happy with his body of work at the Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State.
The senior from Springfield ran a personal best 7.03 seconds to win the 60-meter dash and also claimed a silver medal in the 200 with a time of 22.33 seconds.
Ethan Zeh, Chris Barkley, Doug Rosin and Frank Brown of Radnor earned a silver medal in the 4 x 800 (8:30.32).
The Raiders also did well on the girls side. Abigail Idiculla won a pair of medals. She teamed with Julia Havertine, Caroline DiTrolio and Keara Seasholtz to place fourth in the 4 x 800 (10:37.36). Idiculla also was sixth in the mile with a personal best time of 5:29.56.
Guillaume Laforest of The Haverford School won the boys white 300 in 37.55 seconds at the Ocean Breeze Freedom Games.
Darby native Thelma Davies of Girard College ran the fastest time in the 55- and 200-meter dashes at the Hispanic Games at the Armory in New York. Davies won the 55 in 6.83 seconds and the 200 in 23.89.
On the boys side, Avery Lederer of Penncrest was seventh in the 3,000 (9:00.92), while teammate Matt Arndt finished sixth in the shot put (45-6¼).
