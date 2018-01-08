Fast start keeps MBAP undefeated in Catholic League

A fast start helped Bonner & Prendergast, the No. 1 team in the Super 7, stay undefeated in Catholic League with a 49-37 triumph over Bishop McDevitt Sunday afternoon.

The Friars jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and outscored the Lancers, 15-6, in the third period to take a 39-24 advantage into the final frame.

Isaiah Wong paced four players in double figures with 15 points for the Friars (9-2 overall, 2-0 PCL). Ajiri Johnson tallied 13 points, and Tyriq Ingraham and Donovan Rodriguez contributed 10 points each.

In the Central League:

Garnet Valley 68, Springfield 55 >> The Jaguars’ 3-point shooting was too much for the Cougars. Garnet Valley made 10 triples and scored 26 points in the second quarter to erase a 17-14 deficit.

Austin Laughlin had four of the 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead the Jags (7-3, 4-2). Connor O’Brien made three shots from beyond the arc and scored 15. Greg Vlassopoulas and Cole Palis added 10 points each. Vlassopoulas also pulled down 10 rebounds.

Springfield’s Mike Webb took game-high honors with 22 points. Kevin Deal chipped in with 11 points.

In nonleague action:

Chester Charter School for Arts 73, Friends Select 67 >> Akeem Taylor saved 29 of his career-high 35 points for the second half and overtime to pace the Sabers (2-8). Taylor had 24 points in the third and fourth quarters and five in the extra session.

Sean DeShields tallied 17 of his 19 points in the second half and overtime as CCSA came back from a 13-point deficit.