Fast start keeps MBAP undefeated in Catholic League

A fast start helped Bonner & Prendergast, the No. 1 team in the Super 7, stay undefeated in Catholic League with a 49-37 triumph over Bishop McDevitt Sunday afternoon.
The Friars jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and outscored the Lancers, 15-6, in the third period to take a 39-24 advantage into the final frame.
Isaiah Wong paced four players in double figures with 15 points for the Friars (9-2 overall, 2-0 PCL). Ajiri Johnson tallied 13 points, and Tyriq Ingraham and Donovan Rodriguez contributed 10 points each.
In the Central League:
Garnet Valley 68, Springfield 55 >> The Jaguars’ 3-point shooting was too much for the Cougars. Garnet Valley made 10 triples and scored 26 points in the second quarter to erase a 17-14 deficit.
Austin Laughlin had four of the 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead the Jags (7-3, 4-2). Connor O’Brien made three shots from beyond the arc and scored 15. Greg Vlassopoulas and Cole Palis added 10 points each. Vlassopoulas also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Springfield’s Mike Webb took game-high honors with 22 points. Kevin Deal chipped in with 11 points.
In nonleague action:
Chester Charter School for Arts 73, Friends Select 67 >> Akeem Taylor saved 29 of his career-high 35 points for the second half and overtime to pace the Sabers (2-8). Taylor had 24 points in the third and fourth quarters and five in the extra session.
Sean DeShields tallied 17 of his 19 points in the second half and overtime as CCSA came back from a 13-point deficit.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 3 days ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
Fall Sports/ 7 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 1 week ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Golf Teams
First Team Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr. JT Spina, Pope John Paul II Sr. Ward...