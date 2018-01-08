Defense powers Garnet Valley over Springfield

On a day when offense was at a premium, Garnet Valley had just enough firepower to take over sole possession of first place in the Central League.

The third-ranked Jaguars put 23 points on the board in the second half and that was enough to pull away for a 39-21 girls basketball victory over Springfield.

Both teams came into the game undefeated in the league. Garnet Valley (9-0 overall, 5-0 Central League) held Springfield (6-3, 5-1) to just 11 points in the first half, taking a 16-11 lead into the locker room at halftime before it found its offense in the second half. Emily McAteer tallied a game-high 16 points to keep Garnet undefeated.

Alexa Abbonizio paced sixth-ranked Springfield with nine points.

In the Blue Star Invitational:

Rutgers Prep 51, Cardinal O’Hara 46 >> The Argonauts scored six points in the first minute of overtime and the Lions never fully recovered despite putting up 10 points in the four-minute extra session.

Leilani Correa led Rutgers Prep with 20 points. Chiara Tibbett chipped in with 19. Maura Hendrixson and Stephanie Huseby topped O’Hara with 12 points apiece. Kenzi Gardler added 11 points.

Conrad Schools of Science 44, Archbiship Carroll 36 >> Molly Masciantonio tallied 16 points, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Patriots to victory. Harlem Jennings added nine points.

The Red Wolves held the Patriots to 16 points in the first three quarters. Julie Kulesza led three Conrad players in double figures with 16 points.