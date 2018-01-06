Tomov, Haverford clean up on medals close to home

The frigid conditions outside of the Alumni Field House at Haverford College did not bother Aiden Tomov once he was inside the facility Saturday morning.

The junior from Haverford High had his best day in the indoor mile. Tomov broke his personal best by more than 18 seconds to win the Division I race in the fourth weekly Track & Field Coaches Association of Greater Philadelphia meet of the season.

Tomov won in 4:37.05. His previous best was 4:55.59 in last season’s Delco Championships.

Personal records were a common theme for the Fords. Teammate Brendan Campbell also turned in the best time of his career (4:44.49) to finish sixth in the mile. Junior Erik McCallion had a PR while placing fourth in the 800 (2:04.19). Sophomore Mike Donnelly was fifth in the 3,000 in a PR of 9:31.05.

Andrew Elcock took fourth in the 200 (24.37 seconds), while Collin Ney was second in the long jump (19-7 ½). The Fords also placed fifth in the DMR (11:42.30).

Elsewhere in Division I, Justin Bromley and Adam Dole claimed golds to lead Garnet Valley. Bromley won the 200 in 23.84 seconds, while Dole claimed the high jump with a leap of 5-10. Dylan Hooper placed third in the 60-meter hurdles (9.47) for the Jags, who were third in the 4 x 400 (3:39.75).

Madda Ngaima paced a strong effort for Penn Wood. He won the 60 hurdles in 9.20 seconds. Teammate Ernest Saah was sixth in the long jump (17-7). The Patriots also took second in the 4 x 200 (1:38.11) and sixth in the 4 x 800 (9:02.58).

Gbarwho Flahn and Jarnail Dhillon both came home with silver medals for Upper Darby. Flahn was second in the 200 (23.85), while Dhillon took second in the 800 (2:03.17). Teammate Jalen Camille was fifth in the 60-meter dash (7.53).

Lamaj Curry, Malachi Langley and James Jackson continued their strong seasons for Chester. Curry was second in the 400 (52.58). Jackson was fifth in the 200 (24.42), while Langley placed fifth in the 800 (2:04.74).

In Division II:

Silver was the medal of the day for Delco teams as four individuals and two relay teams finished second in their respective events.

The Haverford School had the biggest medals haul. Will Merhige was second in the 3,000 (9:17.57). Khalil Bland took third in the 800 (2:07.43), while Ben Stallworth earned bronze in the 60 dash (9.29). Mark Gregory was fifth in the mile (4:45.71). The Fords also were sixth in the 4 x 800 (11:14.39).

Chichester’s Anthony Billops and Dominick Brown both earned silver medals. Billops placed second in the 200 (24.61), while Brown finished second in the 400 (54.06).

Strath Haven took second in the 4 x 200 (1:37.91), while Evan Chen was fifth in the 800 (2:08.43). Episcopal Academy had a pair of individual medalists in Jack Bush and Elias Lindgren. Bush was third in the 400 (54.49), while Lindgren was fourth in the 800 (2:08.20).

The other silver medals were earned by Delco Christian’s Josiah Bronkema in the high jump (5-4) and Marple Newtown in the 4 x 400 (3:47.61).

Glen Mills and Bonner & Prendergast both had two individual medal winners. Antonio Kelly was sixth in the 300 (25.43) and Justin Smith took the same place in the shot put (40-7) for the Bulls. Kyle Love was fifth in the 60 hurdles (9.74), while Tim O’Brien was fifth in the long jump (16-3 ¾).

Ryan O’Donnell of Penncrest took sixth in the 60 hurdles (10.13). The Lions also were fifth in the DMR (12:14.53).

Sun Valley placed third in the DMR (11:51.55) and Archbishop Carroll was sixth in the 4 x 200 (1:41.44).

Girls Track

Kamani Johns, Taniyah Lawler and Jiya Clayton are making quite a statement in their freshman seasons at Chester.

Johns won the 800-meter run at Friday’s Delaware Valley Girls Track Coaches Association meet at Haverford College with a personal best time of 2:23.09. That also met the qualifying standard for the Meet of Champions.

Lawler won the 400 in 1:01.56. Clayton took second in the 200 in a personal best time of 26.80. The Clippers also were second in the 4 x 800 (10:03.93) and fifth in the 4 x 400 (4:21.59).

Strath Haven had a big night in the relays. The Panthers won the DMR in a state qualifying time of 12:20.35 and also claimed gold in the 4 x 400 (4:13.21). Individually, Dana Hubbell placed fifth in the 60 hurdles (9.96). Tess Bailey finished fifth in the 400 (1:05.69) and Julia Benner was sixth in the 800 (2:33.38).

Meghan Lynch recorded a pair of personal bests to highlight Ridley’s performance. Lynch was fourth in the 200 (27.36) and sixth in the 60 hurdles (10.08). Teammate Jamie Green earned a silver medal in the mile (5:53.35), while Kayley Smith was third in the 60 dash (8.58).

Elicia Moore paced Penn Wood with a third-place finish in the 200 (27.15). Teammate Kyra Carroll was fourth in the 800 (2:26.80). The Patriots were fourth in the 4x 800 (10:15.30).

Penncrest had three individual medal winners. Liz Egan placed fifth in the 3,000 (12:17.63), Tara Higgins was fifth in the 800 (2:31.17) and Lauren Cawley was sixth in the 400 (1:06.05).

Mimi Schrock of Marple Newtown finished fourth in the mile (6:14.17). Upper Darby came away with two relay medals. The Royals were sixth in both the DMR (14:57.09) and 4 x 400 (4:23.64).