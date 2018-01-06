Mercury Girls Basketball Roundup: Perkiomen Valley sinks Owen J. Roberts, 57-49

It was more than just a girls basketball game Saturday.
It was a show of support for a Schwenksville area family which endured a tragic change to its livelihood almost one month ago.
On a night showing support for the family of Bryan Lukens, Perkiomen Valley rode the combined 45-point offense of three players to a 57-49 victory over Owen J. Roberts in their Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division game.
Proceeds from the game benefited the family of Lukens, a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy, that was devastated by a fire in the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 13. The family’s two boys, 11-year-old Bryan Jr. and six-year-old Parker, perished in the blaze while Lukens, his wife Tracy and daughter Soffia escaped.
Alex Blomstrom headed a trio of double-figure PV players, her 19-point effort — bolstered by a 12-for-12 showing at the foul line — matching her for game scoring honors with OJR’s Olivia LeClaire. Megan Jonassen added 16 and Taylor Hamm 10 for the Vikes, with Roberts getting 15 from Diana Rantz.
Spring-Ford 58, Norristown 42 >> Abby Goodrich hit for a game-high 18 points to lead the Rams past the Eagles in their PAC Liberty Division pairing.
Cassie Marte chipped in with another nine for Spring-Ford, which expanded a 35-17 halftime lead to 51-30 after three. Beyonce Collins had 18 to lead Norristown.
Hill School 45, Hun School 42 >> Maia Lockhart hit for a game-high 19 points to head the Blues in their Mid-Atlantic Prep League victory over Hun.
Alexa Giacche added another 11 to help The Hill rally from a 28-15 halftime deficit. The locals answered with a 30-14 second half to overtake their hosts.
Phoenixville 58, Kutztown 19 >> Jasmine Hamilton had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Phantoms over the Cougars in non-league action.
Ameerah Green added 11 for Phoenixville (6-4), which bolted to a 19-2 lead in the first quarter and was up 46-11 after three … due in part to the Phantom defense holding Kutztown scoreless in the third. Rachael McCoach led the Cougars (4-6) with eight points.
Lansale Catholic 60, Methacton 44 >> The Warriors saw their 29-21 halftime advantage erased by the Crusaders’ 30-point scoring roll in the second half of this non-league game.
Sydney Tornetta hit for 16 points to lead a trio of double-figure Methacton scorers. Olivia Pennypacker (13 points) and Jill Zerbe (10) were the other high-scoring Warriors, with Tornetta and Abby Penjuke each pulling down eight rebounds.
