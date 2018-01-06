Mercury Boys Basketball Roundup: Kropp, Methacton pull away from Boyertown

Methacton 62, Boyertown 43 >> After the Bears got the point spread down to nine, the Warriors pulled away to claim victory in their PAC Liberty Division matchup.

Owen Kropp, with a game-high 13 points, headed a quartet of double-figure Methacton players that included David Duda (12 points), Jeff Woodward (11) and Marcus Girardo (10). Boyertown’s scoring leaders were Jerry Kapp and Marcus Thomas with seven apiece.

Emmaus 58, Pottstown 53 >> Even with a trio of double-figure scorers accounting for all but five of their points, the Trojans came up short of the Hornets in their non-league game.

Aaron Diamond led the way for Pottstown with 22 points, highlighted by 11-for-12 shooting from the free-throw line. Floyd Dashiell chipped in with 14 points, and Anthony Brown with 13, to help the Trojans work their way back from a 19-7 first-quarter deficit to within two (40-38) heading into the fourth.

Daniel Boone 53, Wyomissing 38 >> Carson Zuber scored 10 of his 11 points in the first half, and Chaunce Johnson scored 14 of his 22 points in the second as the Blazers defeated the Spartans in a non-divisional matchup of Berks Conference member schools.

Dylan Walker also hit double figures for Boone (3-6) with 10 points. De’Shaun Wilson led Wyomissing (2-6) with 10 points.

Downingtown West 66, Pottsgrove 44 >> With a 36-14 edge in second-half scoring, the Whippets pulled away from the Falcons to win their non-league contest.

Jason Hein was Pottsgrove’s scoring leader with 15 points.