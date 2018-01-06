Mercury Boys Basketball Roundup: Kropp, Methacton pull away from Boyertown

Methacton 62, Boyertown 43 >> After the Bears got the point spread down to nine, the Warriors pulled away to claim victory in their PAC Liberty Division matchup.
Owen Kropp, with a game-high 13 points, headed a quartet of double-figure Methacton players that included David Duda (12 points), Jeff Woodward (11) and Marcus Girardo (10). Boyertown’s scoring leaders were Jerry Kapp and Marcus Thomas with seven apiece.
Emmaus 58, Pottstown 53 >> Even with a trio of double-figure scorers accounting for all but five of their points, the Trojans came up short of the Hornets in their non-league game.
Aaron Diamond led the way for Pottstown with 22 points, highlighted by 11-for-12 shooting from the free-throw line. Floyd Dashiell chipped in with 14 points, and Anthony Brown with 13, to help the Trojans work their way back from a 19-7 first-quarter deficit to within two (40-38) heading into the fourth.
Daniel Boone 53, Wyomissing 38 >> Carson Zuber scored 10 of his 11 points in the first half, and Chaunce Johnson scored 14 of his 22 points in the second as the Blazers defeated the Spartans in a non-divisional matchup of Berks Conference member schools.
Dylan Walker also hit double figures for Boone (3-6) with 10 points. De’Shaun Wilson led Wyomissing (2-6) with 10 points.
Downingtown West 66, Pottsgrove 44 >> With a 36-14 edge in second-half scoring, the Whippets pulled away from the Falcons to win their non-league contest.
Jason Hein was Pottsgrove’s scoring leader with 15 points.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 5 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Golf Teams
First Team Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr. JT Spina, Pope John Paul II Sr. Ward...