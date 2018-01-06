Fender delivers at the line down the stretch for Strath Haven

Olivia Fender’s clutch shooting at the free-throw line put Strath Haven ahead late in the fourth quarter en route to a 47-45 Central League victory over Upper Darby Saturday.

Fender, who scored a team-high 13 points, made two fouls shots with a minute to go, and the Panthers held on for their second win of the season.

Tori Vieira finished with 12 points, and Nicole McNeely added seven for the Panthers.

Emma Blewett led the way for the Royals (3-7) with a game-high 19 points. She was 10 of 10 from the foul line.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Marple Newtown 37, Lower Merion 34 >> Devon Adams powered the Tigers past the visiting Aces in a low-scoring affair. The senior center scored a game-high 12 points, while Kaely Cristello chipped in with eight and Shannon McCarthy contributed seven.

Bethany Eldridge and Sarah Fitzpatrick each scored eight points for the Aces.

Haverford 38, Penncrest 35 >> Erin Doherty powered the Fords with 13 points and Arden Guilfoil chipped in with eight.

The Lions (7-4) rallied with a 14-4 run in the fourth quarter, but struggled to hit their foul shots down the stretch. Grace Harding netted a game-high 16 points, and Kat Mullaney tossed in 11.

In nonleague games:

Cardinal O’Hara 45, Notre Dame 36 >> All-Delcos Kenzie Gardler and Maura Hendrixson led the Lions (6-0) to their sixth consecutive victory, scoring 13 points apiece.

Maggie Pina scored a game-high 17 points to pace Irish (5-5). Mandy McGurk added 10.

Academy Park 68, Cheltenham 45 >> The Knights (7-3) used a 22-10 run in the second quarter to pull away from the visiting Panthers. Freshman Lashay Jackson scored a career-high 13 points in the win. Shantalay Hightower fronted the Knights with 17 points, and Mahya Woodton added 14.

Interboro 47, Sun Valley 29 >> Amanda Floyd’s 19-point performance powered the Bucs over the Vanguards in a rematch of last month’s Interboro Christmas Tournament championship game. Marta Walewska chipped in with 15 points for the Bucs.

Maya Jacyszyn led the Vanguards with 12 points, followed by Abby Seasock, who added nine in the loss.

Garnet Valley 59, Unionville 22 >> In a tune-up before Sunday’s clash with Springfield, the Jags (9-0) got a game-high 18 points from Emily McAteer and a balanced output from Brianne Borcky, who scored six points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished five assists and made two steals.

Morgan Falcone (13 points) and Jill Nagy (10) also reached double figures in scoring.