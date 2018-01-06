Downingtown West holds off Spring-Ford for Rockyard title

NEWTOWN >> Downingtown West head wrestling coach Brad Breese couldn’t hold back the smile.
His Whippets had just outlasted Spring-Ford, 31-27, to capture the Rockyard Duals team title, and Breese was understandably proud — especially of heavyweight Jesse Cook, whose win by fall at heavyweight locked up the match and the team trophy.
“(Cook) wrestled great,” said a beaming Breese. “If he doesn’t get that fall, we don’t win.”
But the Cook victory was just part of a splendid day for the Whippets, who ran roughshod over the distinguished field
Led by the talents of returning state champion Doug Zapf and others, the Whippets rolled easily through the early rounds, dispatching Archbishop Wood, North Penn and William Tennent before handling Spring-Ford in the aforementioned thriller.
As for the rest of the field, Spring-Ford reached the finals by taking the measure of the likes of Ridley and La Salle.
The Rams eased past Council Rock North in the semis, then went after the Whippets with more than a little gusto.
Through 12 bouts the score was virtually tied, but Cook’s win gave West a little wiggle room.
Meanwhile, North Penn came close to nipping CR North in the third-place match, but fell in the match’s final bout by the slim margin of one point.
“We competed real well,” said Knights head coach Rob Shettsline. “Downingtown West is very solid throughout their lineup, and we’re young.
“We need some more experience.”
Meanwhile, over in the winners’ circle, the Whippets were, to a man, beaming a winner’s smile.
“Everything is going pretty well right now,” Breese said. “We had some health issues early on, but things are going well lately.
“We went to Powerade this year, and although the guys took their lumps, we’re hoping it will pay off down the line.”
ROCKYARD FINALS
DOWNINGTOWN WEST 31, SPRING-FORD 27
113 – Quinn Tobin pinned Marco Cardi, 0:54 (0-6)
120 – Brandon Meredith pinned Jake Digiamberardino, 0:49 (0-12)
126 – Doug Zapf maj. dec. Jack McGill, 13-3 (4-12)
132 – Dirk Nugent dec. Chase Hanak, 10-7 (4-15)
138 – Nick Lilley pinned Josiah Chapman, 1:52 (10-15)
145 – Alex Johns dec. Kane Hayford, 12-6 (10-18)
152 – Gavin Hale dec. Ben D’Arcangelo, 7-2 (13-18)
160 – Joey Milano dec. Pat Cusack, 4-3 (13-21)
170 – Chase Mielnik dec. Michael Gradwell, 5-0 (16-21)
182 – Maximus Hale dec. Chase Smith, 7-3 (19-21)
195 – Joe Shafer won by forfeit (25-21)
220 – Tyler LaRocca dec. Chris Madanat, 4-3 (25-24)
285 – Jesse Cook pinned Matt Lepore, 2:55 (31-24)
106 – Gus Carfagno dec. Ethan Niemeyer, 8-6 (31-27)
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 5 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Golf Teams
First Team Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr. JT Spina, Pope John Paul II Sr. Ward...