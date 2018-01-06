Council Rock North takes third at Rock Yard wrestling with criteria win over North Penn

NEWTOWN – Taking the mat with his team trailing 35-30, Council Rock North freshman Kyle Hauserman knew he needed a pin, or at least a tech fall, facing North Penn 106-pounder Eddie Galang in the annual Rock Yard Duals Saturday afternoon on the Indians’ home mat.

A 15-point edge is needed to earn a tech fall and with less than a minute left in the match, Hauserman led by just 10, at 13-3.

Over the course of the next 30 seconds, Hauserman registered a flurry of takedowns to earn a 20-5 tech-fall win over Galang.

Hauserman nearly pinned Galang in the first period but the wirey wrestler escaped the fall only seconds before the initial buzzer.

“It’s tough to pin a guy when he doesn’t want to get pinned,” said CR North head coach Tom Vivacqua. “Kyle did a good job scoring the points we needed to win, especially with the tech coming down to the final seconds.”

Hauserman’s win, coupled together with eight match wins for the Rock, swung the dual meet in favor of the Indians, who took third place with the win over the Knights and earlier dual meet wins over LaSalle and Ridley.

Downingtown West took the top prize in the tournament with a 31-27 triumph over defending tournament champion Spring-Ford.

North Penn toppled William Tennent 54-18 in its initial meet, lost to the Whippets 42-22, then outpaced Philadelphia Catholic League rival Archbishop Wood, 43-27, before taking on CR North in the third-place bout.

A key win for CR North in its battle with North Penn was an 11-9 decision win by sophomore Tyler Capriotti, who recorded a takedown of Knights 132-pounder Nophir Harrell with nine seconds left in the match to earn the decisive points. Capriotti is normally a JV wrestler who was working the mat for the injured Sammy Hayes. The Indians were also operating without standouts Nick Nucero and Jake Shalinsky.

North Penn lost a critical point in the meet when Reid Dentner’s win over CR North 170-pounder Blake Silber was recorded as a tech-fall. Dentner had initially been awarded a 6-point injury default when Silber could not continue to wrestle in the third period because of a bloody nose. After a score sheet review, it was determined that Dentner was ahead 16-0 when Silber bowed out.

Earlier in the match, the Indians had gone up 27-0 after Dylan Sheehy’s 10-5 decision win over Erick Laughlin (152).

But the Knights roared back with pins by Pat O’Neill (160 pounds), Garett Quallett (182), Owen Verespy (220) and Ryan Cody (285), the tech-fall by Dentner and a win by forfeit at 195 pounds.

North Penn surrendered six points after the Knights forfeited at 138 pounds.

John Shalinsky (113) pinned for the Rock in the initial bout and the Indians also recorded wins by Dan Fitzgerald (120), Luke Lucerne (126), and Cam Robinson, who was named Outstanding wrestler for three earlier pins and a tech-fall win over Jarrett Niedosik.

ROCK YARD DUALS (3rd-place match)

Council Rock North 35, North Penn 35 (CRN wins on criteria)

(Jan. 6 at CR North)

113 – John Shalinsky (CRN) pinned Jabez Chae (1:54)

120 – Dan Fitzgerald (CRN) dec. Nolam Roberts

126 – Luke Lucerne (CRN) maj. dec. Alec Schrum, 10-0

132 – Tyler Capriotti (CRN) dec. Nophir Harrell, 11-9

138 – Shane Thompson (CRN) won by forfeit

145 – Cam Robinson (CRN) tech-fall Jarrett Niedosik, 20-3 (4:00)

152 – Dylan Sheehy (CRN) dec. Erick Laughlin, 10-5

160 – Pat O’Neill (NP) pinned Larry Psi (0:48)

170 – Reid Dentner (NP) tech-fall Blake Silber, 15-0

182 – Garett Quallett (NP) pinned Alex Roe (2:54)

195 – Dan Sibel (NP) won by forfeit

220 – Owen Verespy (NP) pinned Max Harar (0:52)

285 – Ryan Cody (NP) pinned Chantz Kouveras (5:14)

106 – Kyle Hauserman (CRN) tech fall Eddie Galang, 20-5 (5:37)