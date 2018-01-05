Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams

The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central League and PIAA 3A District 1 champion Harriton, who was undefeated until the PIAA 3A state finals; Inter-Ac champion Episcopal Academy (13-2 overall, 6-0 league); and Friends’ School League championship finalist Shipley (11-2 overall).

Conestoga (20-3) contended for the Central League title, finished runner-up to the Rams in the PIAA 3A District 1 championship, and advanced to the PIAA state quarterfinals, where the Pioneers lost to eventual state champ North Allegheny.

Other strong Main Line teams included Baldwin (8-3 overall, 5-1 Inter-Ac), Archbishop Carroll (7-2), Lower Merion (9-5), Merion Mercy Academy (11-5) and Radnor (14-5, 9-2).

The All-Main Line high school girls’ tennis teams for fall 2017 are selected by the coaches. Because Main Line Media News covers 19 high schools, the Main Line Media News sports staff limits the number of spots available to first team, second team and honorable mention — but follows the priority of coaches’ selections.

What follows are the fall 2017 All-Main Line high school girls’ tennis teams:

FIRST TEAM SINGLES

McKenna Bramlage, Academy of Notre Dame – Junior first singles, an All-Inter-Ac first team first team performer, finished in third place at the Inter-Ac Championships at first singles.

Cassidy Landau, Conestoga – Junior first singles finished second in the Central League singles tournament, posted a 13-5 record and was noted for her never-give-up attitude and exemplary sportsmanship.

Priya Aravindhan, Conestoga – Junior second singles finished fifth in the Central League singles tourn ament, then teamed with Olivia Dodge to finish third in both the District 1 and PIAA state doubles tourneys.

Maddie Wood, Conestoga – Senior co-captain posted 18-2 record at third singles, and finished second in the Central League doubles tourney teamed with Nina Herman. Noted for her persistance and fine leadership.

Bella Calastri, Episcopal Academy – Junior was 13-0 at second singles, was All-Inter-Ac performer and Inter-Ac Tournament champion at second singles.

Skye Victor, Friends’ Central – Junior posted 8-4 record at first singles, and was a first team All-Friends’ School League performer for the Phoenix.

Saige Roshkoff, Harriton – Freshman was Central League and PIAA 3A District 1 singles champion, and carried an undefeated record into the state quarterfinals, advancing to the competition among the top eight players in the PIAA Class 3A division.

Sophia Sassoli, Harriton – Junior was outstanding at the first singles spot for the Central League and PIAA 3A District 1 champion Rams.

Connie Richards, Harriton – Was a key factor in the Rams winning the Central League championship and the PIAA 3A District 1 title as well as advancing to the state finals, with her excellent play at third singles.

Cecilia Angert Denis, Lower Merion – Freshman posted 9-5 record at first singles for strong Aces’ squad, was team MVP and received All-Central League second team honors.

Kanon Ciarrocchi, Radnor – Sophomore first singles was Raiders’ Most Valuable Player, posting 14-3 record (9-2 league) and earning first team All-Central League honors.

Lucy Hederick, Radnor – Sophomore second singles displayed excellent performance throughout the campaign for Central League contenders, posting 9-2 league record and earning second team All-Central honors.

Tyne Miller, Shipley – Sophomore first singles posted outstanding 11-2 record for FSL finalists, was Gators’ co-MVP and a first team All-Friends’ School League performer.

Phoebe Fry, Shipley – Junior third singles posted undefeated (13-0) record for FSL finalists, was Gators’ co-MVP and a first team All-Friends’ School League performer.

FIRST TEAM DOUBLES

Kayla Neary and Lexi Short, Agnes Irwin – Senior first doubles duo finished first at the Inter-Ac Tournament, were undefeated in Inter-Ac play, and were the Owls’ co-Most Valuable Players.

Teagan Krane and Alexa Deicidue, Baldwin School – Junior second doubles duo was undefeated in the Inter-Ac (6-0) and were first team All-Inter-Ac performers.

Presley Daggett and Grace Lavin, Baldwin School – Youthful third doubles duo (Daggett is sophomore, Lavin a freshman) was undefeated in the Inter-Ac (6-0) and first team All-Inter-Ac.

Olivia Dodge and Amy Zhang, Conestoga – Sophomore Dodge was Pioneers’ MVP, posted 12-0 record with senior co-captain Zhang, as both made first team All-Central League doubles. Dodge then teamed with Priya Aravindhan to win Central League doubles championship and finished third in both District 1 and state doubles tourneys.

Zeeanne Choi and Anna Volpp, Friends’ Central – Promising first doubles duo (Choi is a junior, Volpp is a sophomore) went undefeated at 10-0 and led the Phoenix in the post-season.

Isabella Scardapane and Stella Tong, Shipley – First doubles duo (Scardapane is a junior, Tong a senior) posted 11-2 record for FSL finalists, and were first team All-Friends’ School League performers.

SECOND TEAM SINGLES

Academy of Notre Dame – Caroline Mackay, senior second singles.

Archbishop Carroll – Tess Humes, junior first singles.

Haverford High – Lia Robben, junior first singles.

Lower Merion – Tiffany Nieh, senior second singles.

Merion Mercy Academy – Chloe Abramowitz, freshman first singles; Nina Dzidic, junior second singles; Emma Davis, senior third singles.

Radnor – Bridget Dougherty, sophomore third singles.

Sacred Heart – Caroline Lewers, junior second singles.

Villa Maria Academy – Cecilia Logan, senior second singles.

SECOND TEAM DOUBLES

Episcopal Academy – Sam Macrides (senior) and Cara Harty (sophomore), first doubles.

Harriton – Nina Hoog (junior) and Mackenzie Sherman (freshman), first doubles; Shaina Ginsberg (sophomore) and Erika Lutz (junior), second doubles.

Lower Merion – Jenna Mancuso (junior) and Aasha Gupta (junior), first doubles; Sofia Himmel (junior) and Melissa Dash (junior), second doubles.

Radnor – Grace Frigerio (sophomore) and Claire Burton (senior), first doubles; Annie Burton (sophomore) and Caroline Egg-Krings (sophomore), second doubles.

Note: Barrack Hebrew Academy did not send Main Line Media News a completed All-Main Line girls’ tennis nomination ballot.