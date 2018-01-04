Connect with us

Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders

Entering games of Jan. 5

2017-18 PAC Scoring Leaders

PlayerTeamGFGMFTMFTA3PMPTSPPG
Ryan KendraUpper Perkiomen106941521319219.2
Noah BakerSpring-Ford9663042516618.4
Tyler StrechayPerkiomen Valley95830361616218.0
Jerry KappBoyertown95432451615617.3
Anthony BrownPottstown74117301311216.0
Aaron DiamondPottstown634243839515.8
Liam BoyleUpper Perkiomen103251662414114.1
Aidan McCarthyPope John Paul II104915242714014.0
Vernon TubbsNorristown8351625610613.3
KJ QuinnPhoenixville114617272613512.3
Noah KitawMethacton929152214879.7
Brendan JenkinsPhoenixville1144142201029.3
Dawson StuartOwen J. Roberts103913192939.3
Marcus SanfordNorristown81919245698.6
Sean PraweckyjOwen J. Roberts103318230848.4
Jayden BlakeyPottsgrove7205814598.4
Rick BeardenPope John Paul II103018325848.4
Vince VineyPope John Paul II92819300758.3
Michael DormanNorristown71314186547.7
Nick MassaOwen J. Roberts1020182216747.4
Colton BrownPhoenixville1124152114777.0
Ryan HaganSpring-Ford928472626.9
Jon BrownUpper Perkiomen10289191666.6
Ryan SayersOwen J. Roberts1017121212616.1
Sa’Vaughn DavidheiserOwen J. Roberts102111194575.7
Robert BobeckSpring-Ford8205140455.6
Sean TamasitisBoyertown91416215475.2
Marcus ThomasBoyertown91514203475.2
Jake PlessiUpper Perkiomen1200155.0
Kevin BernabePerkiomen Valley91510153434.8
Justin BaileyOwen J. Roberts815580354.4
Darrus HopewellNorristown813161344.3
Austin HokansonSpring-Ford918140374.1
Tyler TateNorristown810480303.8
Tyler KeyserUpper Perkiomen68284223.7
Tyler WharyUpper Perkiomen8910230283.5
Carson ParkePerkiomen Valley911880303.3
Pete MarcheskiePottstown8114110263.3
Matt DeLaurentisPope John Paul II911660283.1
Chris WhitePope John Paul II2134163.0
Tim KoperaPhoenixville3334093.0
Luke RothPope John Paul II88026222.8
Colin GambleOwen J. Roberts64790152.5
Bo DukaUpper Perkiomen4234182.0
Riley DeckerUpper Perkiomen1100022.0
Ryder DefibaughOwen J. Roberts1022022.0
Shane McConnellPope John Paul II1022022.0
Brady AseltonPhoenixville4233071.8
Matt CressmanPope John Paul II84241111.4
Miguel PrinceMethacton1012011.0
Brett MillerUpper Perkiomen2100021.0
Marcus MartinOwen J. Roberts8222060.8
Joey CatalanoPope John Paul II6202040.7
Martin MetzgerPottstown3103020.7
Hunter FlackUpper Perkiomen2012010.5
Jake DemechOwen J. Roberts1000000.0
Jay RobinsonSpring-Ford0000000.0
James DargenPottsgrove0000000.0
Nick DeCurtisPottsgrove0000000.0
Nik CurnewPottsgrove0000000.0
Vincent MoffaPhoenixville0000000.0

