Wins by Poulos, McQuaid not enough for Carroll

Nick Poulos and Jack McQuaid stayed unbeaten, but it wasn’t enough as Archbishop Carroll dropped a 57-20 decision to La Salle in Catholic League wrestling action Wednesday night.

Poulos defeated Luke Duthie, 3-1, to improve to 11-0 at 126 pounds. McQuaid won by forfeit to go to 11-0 at 170.

Mason Daly racked up a 48-second pin at 113, and Sonny Elhamamy decked Charlie Minnich in 1:00 at 152 for Carroll’s other wins on the mat.

The Patriots lost one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.