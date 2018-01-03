Owen J. Roberts’ pin parade puts down Phoenixville

Owen J. Roberts 71, Phoenixville 7 >> The Wildcats put on a pin parade in their Pioneer Athletic Conference victory over the Phantoms Wednesday night at Phoenixville.
Dylan Bauer got the run started in the 220-pound opener while Preston Mickelsavage (285), Connor Quinn (126), Tyler McCutchen (132), Antonio Petrucelli (138), Dan Mancini (152), Patrick McCutchen (160) and Thomas Dempsey (195) followed the trend.
Along with three forfeits, Jason Zollers was OJR’s other winner via technical fall at 170.
Phoenixville’s wins came from Antonio Valenteen (major at 106) and Bryce Thompson (11-4 decision at 182).
Boyertown 52, Pottsgrove 21 >> The Bears got the better of the Falcons in a PAC divisional crossover match that featured seven pins.
Julien Maldonado (106), Brendan Smith (113), Ethan Himes (138) and Elijah Jones (220) all scored wins by fall for Boyertown while Pottsgrove benefitted from pins by Charles Sithens (120), Josh Cerrito (126) and Chase Banyai (132). The Bears’ Evan Mortimer posted an 18-2 technical fall at 170 while Zack Reck followed with a 22-7 technical fall at 195.
Methacton 67, Pottstown 3 >> Tonee Ellis (285), Jared Rebert (113), Kibwe McNair (138), Anderw Balek (145) and Richard Armstrong (160) were pinfall winners for the Warriors in a PAC win over the Trojans.
Methacton, which benefitted from four forfeits, also got wins from Roman Moser (major at 152) and Connor Sullivan (8-1 decision at 220).
Pottstown’s lone victory came from Emmanuel Toissant, an 8-3 winners over John McGowan at 182.
