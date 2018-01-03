Mercury Boys Basketball Roundup: May, Massa lead Owen J. Roberts over Methacton

Owen J. Roberts 55, Methacton 44 >> Shyheed May and Nick Massa each scored in double-figures to lift the Owen J. Roberts boys basketball team to a 55-44 win over Owen J. Roberts on Wednesday night in a Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division matchup.
May scored 14 points with a 6-for-6 showing at the foul line while Massa added 11 with three 3-pointers on the night. OJR jumped out to a 26-21 lead by the half and used a 29-23 advantage in the second half to close it out. David Duda and Jeff Woodward led Methacton with 15 points apiece.
Pope John Paul II 67, Kennett 56 >> The Golden Panthers used a 20-point second-half advantage to storm back and down the Blue Devils in their non-conference matchup.
After trailing 28-19 at the break, the Golden Panthers closed it out with a 48-28 advantage in the second half. Aidan McCarthy led the way with a team-high 19 points with a trio of 3-pointers while Vincent Viney followed with 16 points — 14 during the second half. Ricky Bearden added 12 points while Dan Cirino had eight.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 2 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Golf Teams
First Team Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr. JT Spina, Pope John Paul II Sr. Ward...
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Soccer First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Nick Brison, Sr., Kennett Blue Demons’ head coach, Mike Barr, calls Brison...