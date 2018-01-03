Mercury Boys Basketball Roundup: May, Massa lead Owen J. Roberts over Methacton

Owen J. Roberts 55, Methacton 44 >> Shyheed May and Nick Massa each scored in double-figures to lift the Owen J. Roberts boys basketball team to a 55-44 win over Owen J. Roberts on Wednesday night in a Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division matchup.

May scored 14 points with a 6-for-6 showing at the foul line while Massa added 11 with three 3-pointers on the night. OJR jumped out to a 26-21 lead by the half and used a 29-23 advantage in the second half to close it out. David Duda and Jeff Woodward led Methacton with 15 points apiece.

Pope John Paul II 67, Kennett 56 >> The Golden Panthers used a 20-point second-half advantage to storm back and down the Blue Devils in their non-conference matchup.

After trailing 28-19 at the break, the Golden Panthers closed it out with a 48-28 advantage in the second half. Aidan McCarthy led the way with a team-high 19 points with a trio of 3-pointers while Vincent Viney followed with 16 points — 14 during the second half. Ricky Bearden added 12 points while Dan Cirino had eight.