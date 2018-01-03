Delco Girls Basketball Roundup: Andrews hits 1,000-point mark in Penn Wood victory

Carle Andrews had a game to remember Wednesday.

Andrews scored her 1,000th career point and finished with 13 to lead Penn Wood past Chester Charter School of the Arts, 62-20.

The senior guard had five assists, four blocks and two steals. She needed 10 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau.

Saleia Matthews also had 13 points for the Patriots (2-7).

In other nonleague games:

Agnes Irwin 45, Olney Charter 43 >> Gianna Napoleon was dynamite when it counted for the Owls. With the game tied at 43, Napoleon hit a layup with two seconds to go to give Agnes Irwin the nonleague victory. She finished with a team-high 13 points, while Katie Anderson, Mary Grace Miller and Paige Brala chipped in 10 apiece.

Notre Dame 39, Gwynedd Mercy 27 >> A big 14-point second quarter helped the Irish pull away. Maggie Pina’s 13 points led Notre Dame (5-4), while Mandy McGurk buried two three-pointers on her way to 11. McGurk also dished out six assists.

Sacred Heart 38, Chester 35 >> The Lions raced out to a 13-6 lead in the first quarter and held on late at home. Eileen Piombino led the hosts with 11 points. Chester’s Destiney Gibson had a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.

Villa Joseph Marie 76, Academy Park 74 >> In this high-scoring affair, the Knights and Jems combined for 60 points in the fourth quarter alone. To AP’s chagrin, VJM accounted for 36 of them to erase a late deficit. Mahya Woodton and Shantalay Hightower each poured in 25 points for the Knights, with Hightower connecting on five three-pointers. Riley Street chipped in 13.

In the Central League:

Marple Newtown 48, Penncrest 47 >> Devon Adams was fouled en route to the hoop and made the tie-breaking free throw with no time left on the clock, propelling the Tigers (4-5, 3-2) to a thrilling victory on the road. Adams finished with 13 points, Halle Robinson added 12 and Olivia Young tossed in 11 for Marple Newtown.

Megan Arndt and Kylie Chelo each netted 14 points, while Grace Harding chipped in with 12 for the Lions (7-3, 2-2).

Springfield 42, Radnor 32 >> Youth was served between the Cougars and Raiders. Freshman Alyssa Abbonizio led all scorers with 19 points. Six of those came in the fourth quarter as Springfield pulled away. On the others side, fellow frosh Cierra Hopson pulled down nine rebounds to go with her five points for Radnor (4-3, 2-2).

Garnet Valley 49, Conestoga 33 >> The undefeated Jags (8-0, 5-0) pulled away from the host Pioneers thanks to a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter. Maddy Sorokanych had all 10 of her points in the second half, while Morgan Falcone drilled three 3-pointers and had nine of her 11 points in the final two quarters.

Emily McAteer scored a game-high 16 points for GV.

Harriton 44, Strath Haven 42 >> The Panthers made things interesting with an 18-9 run in the fourth quarter. Nicole McNeely scored 16 points in the loss, and Christina Brown led the visiting Rams with 16.

In the Inter-Ac:

Springside Chestnut Hill 59, Episcopal Academy 52 >> The Churchwomen led by as many as a dozen but couldn’t hold off the Blue Devils in the second half. Springside Chestnut Hill hit two big three-pointers as part of its 18-6 run in the fourth quarter. Luca Mamula paced EA (4-6, 1-1 Inter-Ac) with 18 points. Katie Weaver contributed 13, tying Mamula for a game high with six field goals made.

In the Catholic League:

Archbishop Carroll 51, Little Flower 13 >> Molly Masciantonio’s 20-point effort powered the Patriots (7-1) to an easy win.