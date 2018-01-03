Connect with us

Ches-Mont

Daily Local wrestling rankings, 1/3

106Record
1. Brennan McBrideCoatesvilleSoph.7-1
2. Keanu ManuelD'town EastFr.10-1
3. Sammy McMonagleWC HendersonFr.7-3
4. Bobby BeckettMalvern PrepSoph.14-6
113
1. Dayton DelViscioMalvern PrepSoph.16-6
2. Nathan LucierCoatesvilleFr.10-4
3. Kevin QuinOxfordSoph.4-2
4. Morgan LoflandConestogaFr.9-3
120
1. Doug ZapfD'town WestSr.14-3
2. Killian DelaneyWC HendersonSoph.9-2
3. Seth HoopesOctoraraJr.8-2
4. Corey CelenzaWC EastJr.9-3
126
1. Mark SalvatoreMalvern PrepSr.11-4
2. Liam BabautaOctoraraSr.7-1
3. Logan ReigelKennettSr.10-5
4. Tommy LukeWC EastSr.10-4
132
1. Micah VisuwanMalvern PrepSr.15-5
2. Lukas RichieD'town EastJr.11-2
3. Gerhardt ReiterKennettSr.10-2
4. John BosioAvon GroveSr.11-4
138
1. Nick Lilley D'town WestSr.11-2
2. Henry HagueMalvern PrepJr.7-4
3. Brett HorneD'town EastSr.10-3
4. Luke WilsonGreat ValleySr.15-0
145
1. PJ CraneMalvern PrepSr.18-4
2. Brandon SheffieldOxfordJr.4-1
3. Nick BarnhartAvon GroveJr.12-2
4. Tyler KalinerWC RustinJr.7-4
152
1. Chris HiseyMalvern PrepSr.14-4
2. Gavin HaleD'town WestSr.9-5
3. Caden DaltonOctoraraSr.4-2
4. Matt PhayreWC HendersonSr.4-2
160
1. Dan LabusWC RustinSr.5-3
2. Ray MartinWC HendersonSr.8-1
3. Pat Cusack D'town WestSoph.7-7
4. Will JohnsonOxfordJr.3-3
170
1. Nick FlorschutzMalvern PrepJr.15-4
2. Tyler MousawUnionvilleSoph.15-3
3. Chase MielnikD'town WestSoph.13-5
4. Ethan HarkinsWC RustinSr.3-3
182
1. Ryan KarolyMalvern PrepSr.12-5
2. Max HaleD'town WestSoph.15-4
3. Andrew DiBernardoWC EastJr.10-2
4. Ethan SeeleyGreat ValleyJr.15-0
195
1. Mike BeardMalvern PrepSr.18-0
2. Alex RaimondoCoatesvilleSr.9-3
3. Josh WileczekD'town EastSr.11-1
4. Joe ShaferD'town WestSr.4-5
220
1. Brendan DevineMalvern PrepSr.13-4
2. Paul PelhamConestogaJr.8-2
3. Chris MadanatD'town WestSr.5-5
4. Noel GilgeousChurch FarmJr.9-0
285
1. Jesse CookD'town WestSr.8-6
2. Joseph TimmWC EastSr.9-4
3. Tyler LaffertyGreat ValleySr.10-0
4. Kyle BookwalterConestogaSr.5-5
Teams
1. Malvern Prep
2. Downingtown West
3. West Chester Rustin
4. West Chester Henderson
5. Coatesville

