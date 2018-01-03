Daily Local wrestling rankings, 1/3

|106
|Record
|1. Brennan McBride
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|7-1
|2. Keanu Manuel
|D'town East
|Fr.
|10-1
|3. Sammy McMonagle
|WC Henderson
|Fr.
|7-3
|4. Bobby Beckett
|Malvern Prep
|Soph.
|14-6
|113
|1. Dayton DelViscio
|Malvern Prep
|Soph.
|16-6
|2. Nathan Lucier
|Coatesville
|Fr.
|10-4
|3. Kevin Quin
|Oxford
|Soph.
|4-2
|4. Morgan Lofland
|Conestoga
|Fr.
|9-3
|120
|1. Doug Zapf
|D'town West
|Sr.
|14-3
|2. Killian Delaney
|WC Henderson
|Soph.
|9-2
|3. Seth Hoopes
|Octorara
|Jr.
|8-2
|4. Corey Celenza
|WC East
|Jr.
|9-3
|126
|1. Mark Salvatore
|Malvern Prep
|Sr.
|11-4
|2. Liam Babauta
|Octorara
|Sr.
|7-1
|3. Logan Reigel
|Kennett
|Sr.
|10-5
|4. Tommy Luke
|WC East
|Sr.
|10-4
|132
|1. Micah Visuwan
|Malvern Prep
|Sr.
|15-5
|2. Lukas Richie
|D'town East
|Jr.
|11-2
|3. Gerhardt Reiter
|Kennett
|Sr.
|10-2
|4. John Bosio
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|11-4
|138
|1. Nick Lilley
|D'town West
|Sr.
|11-2
|2. Henry Hague
|Malvern Prep
|Jr.
|7-4
|3. Brett Horne
|D'town East
|Sr.
|10-3
|4. Luke Wilson
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|15-0
|145
|1. PJ Crane
|Malvern Prep
|Sr.
|18-4
|2. Brandon Sheffield
|Oxford
|Jr.
|4-1
|3. Nick Barnhart
|Avon Grove
|Jr.
|12-2
|4. Tyler Kaliner
|WC Rustin
|Jr.
|7-4
|152
|1. Chris Hisey
|Malvern Prep
|Sr.
|14-4
|2. Gavin Hale
|D'town West
|Sr.
|9-5
|3. Caden Dalton
|Octorara
|Sr.
|4-2
|4. Matt Phayre
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|4-2
|160
|1. Dan Labus
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|5-3
|2. Ray Martin
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|8-1
|3. Pat Cusack
|D'town West
|Soph.
|7-7
|4. Will Johnson
|Oxford
|Jr.
|3-3
|170
|1. Nick Florschutz
|Malvern Prep
|Jr.
|15-4
|2. Tyler Mousaw
|Unionville
|Soph.
|15-3
|3. Chase Mielnik
|D'town West
|Soph.
|13-5
|4. Ethan Harkins
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|3-3
|182
|1. Ryan Karoly
|Malvern Prep
|Sr.
|12-5
|2. Max Hale
|D'town West
|Soph.
|15-4
|3. Andrew DiBernardo
|WC East
|Jr.
|10-2
|4. Ethan Seeley
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|15-0
|195
|1. Mike Beard
|Malvern Prep
|Sr.
|18-0
|2. Alex Raimondo
|Coatesville
|Sr.
|9-3
|3. Josh Wileczek
|D'town East
|Sr.
|11-1
|4. Joe Shafer
|D'town West
|Sr.
|4-5
|220
|1. Brendan Devine
|Malvern Prep
|Sr.
|13-4
|2. Paul Pelham
|Conestoga
|Jr.
|8-2
|3. Chris Madanat
|D'town West
|Sr.
|5-5
|4. Noel Gilgeous
|Church Farm
|Jr.
|9-0
|285
|1. Jesse Cook
|D'town West
|Sr.
|8-6
|2. Joseph Timm
|WC East
|Sr.
|9-4
|3. Tyler Lafferty
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|10-0
|4. Kyle Bookwalter
|Conestoga
|Sr.
|5-5
|Teams
|1. Malvern Prep
|2. Downingtown West
|3. West Chester Rustin
|4. West Chester Henderson
|5. Coatesville
