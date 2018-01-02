Upper Merion beats Pottstown at the buzzer

POTTSTOWN >> Upper Merion won a Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division instant classic, 57-55, over Pottstown Tuesday night at Strom Gymnasium at Pottstown High School.
The Vikings called timeout with 40 seconds left and the game tied at 55 to set up the final shot. They cycled the ball around and in the final seconds Austin Moucer found Chris Clark cutting into the lane and Clark finger-rolled the game-winner into the basket with no time remaining for the 57-55 win.
UM wins it 57-55! @VikingBoysBball pic.twitter.com/pWSW3alQKg
— Ed Morlock (@emor09) January 3, 2018
“Hold the ball,” Upper Merion coach Jason Quenzer said of his message to his team going into the final 40 seconds. “Have the last shot. Have the last say. Don’t give them an opportunity to get it back … We executed at the end of the half and then the end of the game. It was nice to see.”
“We became very selfish,” Pottstown coach Cal Benfield said about losing a 33-21 halftime lead and 42-34 lead after three quarters. “We didn’t defend. They spread us out and beat us right to the basket. We didn’t rebound. They did everything right and we did everything wrong. We got a little too comfy, too cozy, and we gave them confidence. If you’re going to give a team confidence that late in the game, they’re going to beat you.”
Neither team led by more than four points after Upper Merion tied the game at 45 with 4:50 to play.
Nick Shepperd had four points and two key steals for the Vikings down the stretch while Anthony Brown was doing the heavy-lifting for the Trojans with nine of his game-high 21 points coming in the final eight minutes.
The PAC rivals traded runs in the first half. Upper Merion went on a 10-0 spurt at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second to turn a 12-6 deficit into a 16-12 lead. Pottstown immediately responded with a 21-3 run to take a 33-19 lead right before halftime. Upper Merion scored a basket of the final possession to send it to the break with Pottstown ahead, 33-21.
It was Pottstown native KJ Pugh who helped the Vikings turn the game around.
Pugh lived in Pottstown his whole life until last year and helped Upper Merion beat his old school by scoring 14 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Ten points and nine rebounds came in the second half.
“I know a lot of the kids at this school here,” Pugh said of Pottstown, “teachers, even the principal. So I’m well-known in this school.
“It was a good win. It was a friendly win. It was like coming back home again. Upper Merion and Pottstown are like two homes and Upper Merion saved me.”
“(KJ) is the man,” Quenzer said. “I had no idea who he was. He came in to open gyms. He’s the nicest kid ever. He’s always the guy who’s saying, ‘This is a family. Thank you so much.’ He appreciates an opportunity to come play. I’m like, ‘I appreciate you!’”
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 2 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB — Drew Gunther, Jr., Malvern Prep Led the Friars to...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 1 day ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Golf Teams
First Team Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr. JT Spina, Pope John Paul II Sr. Ward...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Soccer First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Nick Brison, Sr., Kennett Blue Demons’ head coach, Mike Barr, calls Brison...