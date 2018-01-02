Tanzosh a quadruple winner as Ridley holds off Sun Valley

Kevin Tanzosh won the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley and swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay as Ridley topped Sun Valley, 100-83, in a nonleague meet Tuesday.

Chad Wadsworth, who was also on the winning medley relay, claimed the 200 and 500 free. Ryan Schreiber won the 100 butterfly, Zach Anderson claimed the 100 free and PJ Williams was tops in diving for the Green Raiders.

Grant Michaels sprinted to victory in the 50 free for Sun Valley, which also won the 200 free relay. Austin Whittington was quickest in the 100 breaststroke.

Girls Swimming

Marisela Rechner handled the freestyle extremes by winning the 50 and the 500, and she anchored the victorious medley relay as Ridley notched a 99-82 win over Sun Valley.

Hannah Smith won the 100 free and brought home winning 200 free relay, Jen Cardow was quickest in the IM and Meghan Lynch took top honors in diving for Ridley. Riley Thompson finished first in the 100 backstroke.

Sun Valley’s Kelley Durkin won two events, claiming the 200 free and 100 fly, and Jenna Johnson bested the field in the 100 breast.