Mercury Girls Basketball Roundup: Hamilton’s late basket lifts Phoenixville

Phoenixville 36, Pottsgrove 35 >> Jasmine Hamilton’s put-back basket proved decisive for the Phantoms in their PAC Frontier Division victory over the Falcons.

Hamilton’s second shot came with 5.8 seconds left in the game. Peyton Graham led Phoenixville with her 14-point effort while Riley Simon (game-high 15) and Sierra Potts (10) were the leaders for Pottsgrove.

Upper Merion 55, Pottstown 35 >> Ebony Reddick fell just short of the 1,000-point mark for her scholastic career, and the Trojans were further behind the Vikings in PAC Frontier Division play.

Reddick’s game-high 19 counters leaves her four shy of the century mark for Pottstown’s game Friday against Upper Perkiomen. Jordan Wilson followed Reddick with 18 for UM, and Tymeriah Stanton added another 11.

Spring-Ford 48, Boyertown 35 >> Rachel Christman and Cassie Marte combined for 21 points to head the Rams in their PAC Liberty Division victory over the Bears.

Christman and Marte headed Spring-Ford’s drive to a 20-9 halftime lead that went to 31-15 going into the fourth. Kylie Webb and Julia Smith led Boyertown with their 10-point outings.

Perkiomen Valley 49, Norristown 13 >> Megan Jonassen led a crew of 11 Vikings who got in the scorebook in their PAC Liberty Division romp over the Eagles.

Jonassen finished with 12 points as the game’s lone double-figure scorer. Taylor Hamm chipped in with nine to help PV build a 27-2 first half lead — its defense blanked Norristown in the second quarter — then go into the fourth up 42-5.

Pope John Paul II 59, Upper Perkiomen 19 >> The Golden Panthers picked up a PAC Frontier Division win over the Tribe on a night where every member of the roster registered a point.

Elise Sylvester led the way with a team-high 11 points while Kayla Mesaros added nine. Kaitlyn Mundy paced Upper Perk with 15 points.

Gov. Mifflin 44, Daniel Boone 29 >> Kyra Hartman had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Stella Mollica scored 12 to key the Mustangs’ second-half domination of the Blazers in their Berks Conference contest.

Madison Spitko had 11 points to lead Boone, which was outscored by 13 points after halftime.