Mercury Boys Basketball Roundup: Diaz, Robinson lead Spring-Ford past Boyertown

While both teams got a combined 11 points from their two leading scorers, the remainder of the Spring-Ford lineup had a 37-23 point edge to help secure the 58-44 Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division victory over the Boyertown boys Tuesday.

Nestor Diaz and Jay Robinson had a respective 11 and 10 for Spring-Ford, matched by Boyertown’s Jerry Kapp and Zach Benning. Noah Baker contributed nine points to the Rams’ total, and Harrison Pierce seven, while the Bears’ next highest totals were fives by Aarick Salata and Marcus Thomas.

Phoenixville 65, Pottsgrove 59 >> The Phantoms survived Mike Ziegler’s big offensive performance for the Falcons, using an 18-14 scoring edge down the stretch to come away with a PAC Frontier Division victory.

While Ziegler scorched the nets for a game-high 30 points, Pottsgrove had only Justin Robinson’s 18-point effort to show otherwise. Phoenixville got 22 from K.J. Quinn and 14 from Quinn Danna along with eights points apiece from Brendan Jenkins and Colton Brown and a seven-point effort from Steve Hamilton.

Norristown 45, Perkiomen Valley 36 >> The Vikings saw their early lead on the Eagles erased in a 21-8 fourth quarter that decided this PAC Liberty Division game.

Tyler Strechay had a game-high 19 points to help PV take a 28-24 lead into the fourth. Norristown got 17 from Vernon Tubbs and 14 from Tyler Sanford.

Gov. Mifflin 59, Daniel Boone 37 >> Bryce Black and Casey Klahr each scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs over the Blazers in their Berks Conference pairing.

Chaunce Johnson led Daniel Boone (2-6) with 19.