Johnson, Ingraham control the lane as Bonner & Prendie notches win

Bonner & Prendergast’s dual low-post threats took care of business in Tuesday’s Catholic League opener, with both Tariq Ingraham and Ajiri Johnson posting double-doubles in an 80-54 controlling of Conwell-Egan.
Johnson scored 18 points, Ingraham added 14 and both grabbed 10 rebounds for the Friars. Isaiah Wong led all scorers with 21 points, and Donovan Rodriguez chipped in nine for Bonner & Prendie (8-2, 1-0).
Also in the Catholic League:
Neumann-Goretti 75, Archbishop Carroll 58 >> Luke House scored a career-high 19 points, and Justin Anderson added 18, but the Patriots (6-4, 0-1) fell to their long-time nemesis. AJ Hoggard added seven points and six assists before fouling out.
In nonleague action:
Episcopal Academy 82, Shipley 71 >> Matt Dade scored 27 points, and Alex Capitano added 22 as the Churchmen scored exactly 22 points in three of the four quarters to power past Shipley in a game that featured 22 made 3-pointers.
Jack O’Reilly added 10 points, Jack Fitzpatrick chipped in nine and Justin Hershey eight for the Churchmen (8-7), who close out the nonleague slate on the right side of the ledger.
Shipley’s Sam Sessoms hit nine 3-pointers to score 35 points.
