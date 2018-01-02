DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB — Drew Gunther, Jr., Malvern Prep

Led the Friars to an Inter-Ac title while passing for 1,641 yards and 17 touchdowns.

RB — Aaron Young, Jr., Coatesville

Finished with 1,687 yards and 31 TDs on the ground and 338 yards and four TDs receiving.

RB — Kevin Francis, Sr., Avon Grove

Led the area with 1,818 yards in just 10 games. Scored 26 offensive TDs.

WR — Dapree Bryant, Soph., Coatesville

Put up an area-high 1,253 yards and 19 TDs receiving on 57 receptions.

WR — Brandon DeShields, Sr., Oxford

Had over 1,000 receiving yards in regular season, finishing with 1,059 and 12 TDs.

TE — Connor Noble, Soph., Downingtown East

Used mostly as a blocker, also caught 11 passes for 156 yards as a big target.

OL — Carter Regitz, Sr., Downingtown East

Spearheaded a Cougar ground attack that amassed over 300 yards per regular season game.

OL — Connor Long, Jr., Avon Grove

The key cog in Francis’ huge season, helping Red Devils to over 200 rush yards per game.

OL — Ricky Santiago, Jr., Coatesville

The pillar of the Red Raiders’ line, protected Ricky Ortega’s backside at left tackle.

OL — Jake Hornibrook, Jr., Malvern Prep

The big-bodied tackle has received numerous Division I offers thus far.

OL — Joe Basiura, Sr., Malvern Prep

A Penn commit, teamed with Hornibrook to be one of strongest duos in the state.

ATH — Joe Zubillaga, Sr., Unionville

Ran for 855 yards and 14 TDs, caught 38 passes for 731 yards and 10 scores and also threw three TDs. Also had four interceptions.

K — Massimo Bascardi, Sr., Downingtown West

Doubling as punter and kicker, the big-footed senior will head to Coastal Carolina next year.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL — Connor Munnelly, Sr., Downingtown East

The big defensive end was a big reason the Cougars led the area in rush yards against.

DL — Alex Raimondo, Sr., Coatesville

The undersized tackle was a terror inside with his high motor and ability to shoot gaps.

DL — JT Aloisio, Sr., West Chester Rustin

A typical Rustin defensive force, helped the Knights hold four teams under 100 yards rushing.

DL — Ryan Betz, Sr., Malvern Prep

The powerful force in the middle will continue his football career at Bucknell next fall.

LB — Keith Maguire, Jr., Malvern Prep

Voted the MVP of the Inter-AC, Maguire has numerous Division 1 teams interested.

LB — Dillon Estes, Sr., Avon Grove

The heart and soul of an improved Red Devil defense that was third in area in turnovers.

LB — Ryan Wetzel, Sr., Downingtown West

A heady veteran whose presence helped guide a young Whippets team.

LB — Julian Nadachowski, Sr., Oxford

Was a big reason, on both sides of the ball, the Hornets ended their long playoff drought.

DB — Avery Young, Sr., Coatesville

The Rutgers recruit had five interceptions, the last a pick-six that clinched Coatesville’s district title.

DB — JT Hower, Sr., Unionville

Tied with Young for the area-high, five INTs, always seemed to be in the right place.

DB — Joe Saulino, Sr., West Chester Henderson

The rangy, athletic senior led the Warriors with two INTs on the season.

DB — Tygee Leach, Jr., Malvern Prep

The speedy cornerback was a playmaker in the secondary for the Friars.

P — Declan Boyle, Soph., Unionville

***

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB — Chandler England, Sr., Oxford

RB — O’Shaan Allison, Sr., Malvern Prep

RB — Brassir Stocker, Sr., Downingtown East

WR — Ian Tracy, Sr., West Chester Henderson

WR — Michael Gray, Jr., West Chester East

TE — Danny Garritty, Sr., Malvern Prep

OL — Xander Utecht, Sr., Great Valley

OL — Weston Menzie, Jr., Downingtown East

OL — Nate Pizzini, Sr., Kennett

OL — Dan Shoup, Sr., West Chester Rustin

OL — Nick Pino, Soph., Avon Grove

ATH — Quincy Watson, Jr., Malvern Prep

K — Garrett Reilly, Sr., Malvern Prep

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL — Joe Janick, Sr., Downingtown East

DL — Ray Maguire, Sr., West Chester Rustin

DL — Charles Jacobs, Sr., West Chester East

DL — Lonnie Hall, Sr., Kennett

LB — Alex Crouse, Sr., Great Valley

LB — Cole McCabe, Sr., Malvern Prep

LB — Sam Ross, Sr., Unionville

LB — Trent McNally, Sr., Downingtown East

DB — Steve Sweeney, Sr., Bishop Shanahan

DB — Josh Burgess, Jr., Great Valley

DB — Tyler Boyd, Sr., Avon Grove

DB — Aidan Boyle, Sr., Unionville

P — Kevin Sheehan, Sr., Avon Grove

***

HONORABLE MENTION

Avon Grove: Eric Yurkovich, Jr.; Scott O’Neill, Sr.; Eric Andrew Smyth, Sr.

Bishop Shanahan: Dan DiBeneditto, Sr.; Mac Barry, Sr.; Ryan McLaughlin, Sr.

Conestoga: Jackson Niness, Sr..

Coatesville: Johnny Clifford, Sr.; Kahtero Summers, Sr.; Tione Holmes, Jr.

Downingtown East: Bryce Lauletta, Sr.; Tim Aivado, Sr.; Garvey Jonassaint, Jr.; Jack Hayward, Sr.

Downingtown West: Josh Willenbrock, Sr.; Nick Sicilia, Sr.; Will Howard, Soph.

Great Valley: Jake Prevost, Jr.

Kennett: Jake Dilcher, Sr.; Mitch Kosara, Jr.

Malvern Prep: Nick Gueriera, Jr.

Octorara: Trent Pawling, Sr.; Donnie Black, Sr.; Joe Leen, Sr.

Oxford: Phillip Hurtt, Sr.; Brandon Holz, Sr.; Nate Ferro, Jr.

Unionville: Alex Gorgone, Sr.; Joey Hagen, Sr.; Pablo Aviles Bernal, Sr.; Dante Graham, Sr.

West Chester East: Jared Cooper, Sr.

West Chester Henderson: CJ Preston, Sr.

West Chester Rustin: Nick Benoit, Sr.; Ty Pringle, Sr.; Nick Joerger, Sr.; Owen Walsh, Jr.

***

COACH OF THE YEAR

Pat Clark — Unionville

The 2017 football season was a big one for many area teams, but no other team in Chester County had a more impressive season that the Unionville Indians. Unionville won the Ches-Mont American Division for the third consecutive season and advanced all the way to the PIAA Class 5A semifinal before bowing out to eventual state champion Archbishop Wood. The Indians won the District 1 Class 5A title by going on the road and defeating a previously undefeated Springfield (Delco) squad and ending the season with a 13-2 record.

Along the way Unionville posted impressive nonleague wins over two good programs, Spring-Ford and Academy Park, while going undefeated in the Ches-Mont League American Division.

For building the Unionville program into one that is consistently one of the best in District 1, and winning the Ches-Mont League American Division and the first district title for the school since 1993, Unionville’s Pat Clark is the 2017 Daily local News All-Area Football Coach of the Year.

“The kids worked really hard to build this program and they deserved all the good things that happened to them this season.” Clark said.”It was a great season for the kids.”