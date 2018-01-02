Delco boys basketball Super 7, Jan. 1

We’re through the holiday logjam of tournaments, which means the basketball season has almost reached its halfway point. The Central League boots back into action this week, while the weekend brings the dawn of the Inter-Ac with its Jefferson tripleheader and Del Val play starts next week. I covered the latter in excruciating detail in this week’s notebook, which is a good thing since this week’s Super 7 is the least Del Val-ish I’ve ever composed I three-plus years on the beat, thanks to an absence you surely will notice.

The holiday week was interesting, to say the least, and told us plenty about the teams in these rankings. Haverford School won three times in a span of four games in as many days in two states. That’s impressive. Bonner & Prendergast was tagged with a loss but one that somehow reinforces their aptitude. And the team that sneaks into the rankings this week does so because of its ability to take care of business outside of the area. So here goes this week’s hierarchy. (Records based on games reported through Jan. 1).

1. Bonner & Prendergast (7-2) Last week: No. 1

A 64-60 loss to Plymouth Whitemarsh in double-overtime isn’t what I would call regrettable – even if an 11-for-23 night at the free-throw line for a team that shoots 69.1 percent at the stripe is one the Friars want back. Catholic League play starts Tuesday, and the challenges are spread out, though a stretch from Jan. 12-19 that includes Archbishop Wood, St. Joseph’s Prep and Roman Catholic is the defining gauntlet.

2. Archbishop Carroll (6-3) Last week: No. 2

The Patriots went 2-0 over the holidays, including a commanding win over Abington. Carroll gets no favors from the schedulers with this start to Catholic League life – Neumann-Goretti, at Cardinal O’Hara, Wood, at La Salle. Oof. But the positives are growing. Keyon Butler has scored in double figures in each game but one (in which he scored nine points). Devon Ferrero and Luke House have five double-figures games each. Justin Anderson has scored in double digits each of his last seven outings.

3. Haverford School (9-4) Last week: No. 3

Christian Ray was all-tournament at the Benedictine City Classic in Richmond, Va., where the Fords won a game over James River without Kharon Randolph. Any given night, they have four players with a legitimate shot to be their leading scorer, which is great balance. The Fords lose a home game to the Jefferson triple-header (against Penn Charter) and go from there to at Germantown Academy to hosting EA. It’ll be an instructive first week.

4. Penncrest (8-0) Last week: No. 4

If you really wanted to nitpick the Lions’ District 1 Class 5A title last year (which I don’t recommend, by the way), you could’ve said, “well, but they didn’t beat Chester.” Last week they handled the Clippers, 57-48, to cap three wins in the festive period as Delco’s last unbeaten. Against Chester, Tyler Norwood was limited (air quotes) to 18 points and four scorers tallied at least nine points. Matt Arbogast averaging 11.5 points and near a double-double per game is huge at a program that in recent years has always just missed – via transfer, injury, etc. – that low-post threat to balance outstanding guards.

5. Episcopal Academy (7-7) Last week: No. 5

The Churchmen edge Chichester by losing to Pennsbury by 11 points last Friday while the Eagles lost to the Falcons by 20 Saturday. Matt Dade and Alex Capitano are accounting for nearly 40 points per game, which is great. Less great is that share of 60.2 percent of EA’s points. You have to think that more is required from the supporting cast. Also, special mention to Justin Hershey, who in the Matt Woods/Jack O’Connell mold of recent years has 18 field goals, all of them 3-pointers. Bombs away.

6. Chichester (6-2) Last week: No. 6

Yeah, DaQuan Granberry is going to do things like hit a buzzer-beating halfcourt shot to win games like against Unionville last week. But for me, the win over Council Rock North is more impressive. Granberry was one of three players with 14 points each, and Josh Smith added 12. That’s the kind of balance that will lead Chichester to its goals.

7. Upper Darby (6-2) Last week: NR

To make the District 1 Class 6A playoffs, you have to be over .500. Class 5A, not so much. So Upper Darby’s path to the postseason will have to be paved by consistency in the Central League, which means not laying eggs like it did at Garnet Valley Dec. 19. But the Royals have taken care of business outside the league. They have three wins over 6A teams in Bensalem, Norristown and Souderton, plus a win over Pottsgrove at the Rustin Holiday Tournament. That’s a very good start.

Dropped out: Chester (1-5)

Honorable mention: Chester (1-5, I discussed Chester’s fortunes in the notebook this week. I see plenty of upheaval in the Del Val this year, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Clippers fair against an unpredictable field); Penn Wood (4-3, the Patriots are not particularly tall and not particularly good shooters beyond Chris Nash. Their 6A playoff quest won’t be helped by the lack of nonleague bonus points accrued by the Del Val this year); Cardinal O’Hara (4-2, The Lions are on a three-game winning streak and won two games without Antwuan Butler. That’s a good sign as they head into league play); Garnet Valley (4-3, the Jags recovered well from the Haverford loss by beating West Chester East and Archmere at the Varsity Club Tournament. Stringing together three or four wins in the Central League will go a long way toward establishing momentum, and they have a chance to do that in the two weeks ahead); Springfield (3-5, as I wrote in my notebook, the Cougars have lost four straight but are 3-1 in the league. When Ja’Den McKenzie comes back, they’ll be in better shape).