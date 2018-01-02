Delco boys basketball stat leaders, Jan. 1

(Based on games reported to the Daily Times through Dec. 31)
Scoring average
(minimum 50 percent of team games played)
Mike Webb, Springfield 25.3
Tyler Norwood, Penncrest 24.9
Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley 23.1
DaQuan Granberry, Chichester 22.0
Isaiah Wong, Bonner & Prendergast 20.6
Matt Dade, Episcopal Academy 19.8
Alex Capitano, Episcopal Academy 19.6
Antwuan Butler, Cardinal O’Hara 19.5
Christian Ray, Haverford School 18.5
Connor O’Brien, Garnet Valley 17.3
AJ Hoggard, Archbishop Carroll 16.3
Austin Laughlin, Garnet Valley 15.7
Chris Nash, Penn Wood 15.7
Kharon Randolph, Haverford School 15.7
Carley Jones, Interboro 15.0
Michael Smith, Chester 14.8
Mike May, Marple Newtown 14.6
Cooper Driscoll, Strath Haven 14.5
Marvin Freeman, Sun Valley 14.5
Jordan Hall, Cardinal O’Hara 14.3
Tyler Penley, Delco Christian 13.7
Keyon Butler, Archbishop Carroll 13.6
Naseim Harley, Academy Park 13.3
Ryan Morris, Strath Haven 13.1
Justin Anderson, Archbishop Carroll 12.7
Tommy Gardler, Marple Newtown 12.4
Tariq Ingraham, Bonner & Prendergast 12.0
Enoch Clark, Ridley 11.8
Matt Arbogast, Penncrest 11.5
Ajiri Johnson, Bonner & Prendergast 11.3
Amiri Stewart, Chichester 11.3
Magd Abdelwahab, Upper Darby 11.1
Vernon Harper, Radnor 11.0
Grant Sareyka, Christian Academy 11.0
Greg Vlassopoulos, Garnet Valley 11.0
Lewis Robinson, Radnor 10.8
Brian Randolph III, Chester 10.7
Jameer Nelson Jr., Haverford School 10.6
Jalun Trent, Upper Darby 10.6
Gavin Burke, Haverford School 10.5
Garrett Ripp, Cardinal O’Hara 10.3
Kamrohn Roundtree, Academy Park 10.0
James Hendricks, Chichester 9.9
Luke House, Archbishop Carroll 9.7
Damon Dukes, Interboro 9.4
Kyle Long, Springfield 9.3
Malachi Williams, Ridley 9.1
Dan Roe, Haverford 9.0
3-point field goals
Gavin Burke, Haverford School 25
Alex Capitano, Episcopal Academy 25
Kharon Randolph, Haverford School 23
Tommy Gardler, Marple Newtown 21
Jack Grace, Ridley 20
Marvin Freeman, Sun Valley 19
Tyler Norwood, Penncrest 19
Chris Nash, Penn Wood 18
Justin Hershey, Episcopal Academy 17
DaQuan Granberry, Chichester 16
Kyle Long, Springfield 16
Ryan Morris, Strath Haven 16
Connor O’Brien, Garnet Valley 16
Magd Abdelwahab, Upper Darby 14
Tyler Penley, Delco Christian 14
Dan Roe, Haverford 14
Mike Webb, Springfield 14
Naseim Harley, Academy Park 13
Carley Jones, Interboro 13
Austin Laughlin, Garnet Valley 13
Amiri Stewart, Chichester 13
Matt Dade, Episcopal Academy 12
Jordan Hall, Cardinal O’Hara 11
Mike May, Marple Newtown 11
Minh Tran, Marple Newtown 11
Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley 10
Devon Ferrero, Archbishop Carroll 10
Mike Perretta, Bonner & Prendergast 10
Grant Sareyka, Christian Academy 10
Malachi Williams, Ridley 10
Isaiah Wong, Bonner & Prendergast 10
Jordan Graves, Strath Haven 9
AJ Hoggard, Archbishop Carroll 9
Jameer Nelson Jr., Haverford School 9
Josh Smith, Chichester 9
Jalun Trent, Upper Darby 9
Mike Conran, Springfield 8
Frank Durham, Springfield 8
Jack Fitzpatrick, Episcopal Academy 8
John Mastella, Ridley 8
Garrett Ripp, Cardinal O’Hara 8
Michael Smith, Chester 8
Dom Souders, Interboro 8
Luke Verzella, Haverford 8
Free-throw percentage
(minimum 12 attempts)
Derik Harrison, Academy Park 86.7
Donovan Rodriguez, Bonner & Prendergast 85.7
Isaiah Wong, Bonner & Prendergast 83.9
Matt Peel, Marple Newtown 82.4
Tyler Norwood, Penncrest 82.2
Connor O’Brien, Garnet Valley 81.5
Jack Fitzpatrick, Episcopal Academy 81.3
Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley 80.8
Kharon Randolph, Haverford School 80.4
Alex Capitano, Episcopal Academy 80.0
Jackson Piotrowski, Delco Christian 80.0
Austin Laughlin, Garnet Valley 79.4
Mahir Sharif, Bonner & Prendergast 78.6
Chris Nash, Penn Wood 77.8
Raheem Griggs, Glen Mills 76.9
Magd Abdelwahab, Upper Darby 76.5
Mike Webb, Springfield 76.4
Zahir Lee, Radnor 76.2
Colin Chambers, Episcopal Academy 75.0
Cooper Driscoll, Strath Haven 74.5
Grant Sareyka, Christian Academy 74.3
Gavin Burke, Haverford School 73.3
DaQuan Granberry, Chichester 73.2
Carley Jones, Interboro 72.7
Jalun Trent, Upper Darby 72.7
Luke Verzella, Haverford 72.7
John Mastella, Ridley 72.2
Matt Dade, Episcopal Academy 71.9
Jordan Hall, Cardinal O’Hara 71.4
Jameer Nelson Jr., Haverford School 71.4
Vernon Harper, Radnor 70.8
Kyle Long, Springfield 70.6
Keyon Butler, Archbishop Carroll 70.0
Justin Heidig, Penncrest 70.0
Tyler Penley, Delco Christian 70.0
Asim Richards, Haverford School 70.0
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 2 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB — Drew Gunther, Jr., Malvern Prep Led the Friars to...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 1 day ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Golf Teams
First Team Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr. JT Spina, Pope John Paul II Sr. Ward...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Soccer First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Nick Brison, Sr., Kennett Blue Demons’ head coach, Mike Barr, calls Brison...