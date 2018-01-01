DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year

First Team forwards

Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown

It was another strong season for Oswald as the Moose captured the Friends School League title. Scored 25 goals with eight assists. She became the school’s all-time leading scorer as a junior with 68 goals. The roll call of postseason honors for Oswald includes: Friends School League MVP, All-Southeast Pa. first team member and first team All-State selection.

Kendall Ammerman, Sr., West Chester Rustin

The senior concluded her Rustin career with nine goals and 10 assists for 28 points — all team bests. Ammerman repeats as a member of the All-Area team as well as being a first team All-Ches-Mont League American Division pick.

Jackie Hug, Soph., Unionville

There should be no worry about where the goals will come from after Veronica Hineman’s graduation. The sophomore was second on the team with 12 goals and 11 assists. While not a big forward, she more than made up for a lack of size with speed and creativity.

Julia Wood, Sr., West Chester Henderson

One of six seniors on the team, Wood was one of the captains and teamed up with sophomore Kate Gordon to form a formidable scoring duo. Wood had seven goals and four assists for 18 points.

First Team Midfielders

Livi Lawton, Jr., Downingtown East

One of the creative forces in the midfield for the Cougars. Lawton owned the middle of the park most games with her handling and passing ability. She was also very capable of putting a chance created by one of her teammates into the back of the net. A first team All-Ches-Mont National Division pick.

Sammie Sipes, Sr., Downingtown West

Sipes was the creative engine for the Whippets’ offense, which grew increasingly more dangerous as the season went along. She was also a clutch scorer as she notched two game winners in the final seconds, including the goal that gave them a huge upset over Council Rock South. Sipes finished with 11 goals on the season and a first-team All-Ches-Mont National Division berth.

Christina DiGiulio, Sr., Villa Maria

The attacking central midfielder was a key cog for the Hurricanes. She notched four goals and six assists and was an All-AACA first team selection.

Emily Wurzel, Jr., Downingtown East

Another part of a strong midfield for the Cougars. She was a first team All-Ches-Mont selection. Her quickness without the ball put her into major scoring opportunities. Will attend the University of Cincinnati on a lacrosse scholarship.

First Team Defenders

Erin Garvey, Sr., Unionville

One of the stalwarts for the Indians and a rock in the middle of the defense, who could also play all over the field. She helped the defense allow just three goals in 13 league games, and 10 on the season. Unionville recorded 15 shutouts for the season. Garvey helped trigger the offensive attack as the Indians went through the league a perfect 12-0. She will head to Michigan on a lacrosse scholarship.

Taylor Platt, Sr., Downingtown East

A repeat member of the first team. Platt was a stopper in the middle of the defense and helped trigger the Cougars’ counterattack. She was also a free kick specialist whose leg strength mad her a threat from long range.

Katie Holmes, Sr., West Chester Henderson

Holmes was a captain and the center back for the Ches-Mont National Division champions. She was a runner-up as division player of the year honors. She also contributed to the offense with two goals and thre assists.

Hannah Morgan, Sr., Conestoga

After being a runner-up for the Central League MVP last year, Morgan took the honors this season. She was an important cog on the backline that posted 12 shutouts. She was part of the PSCA All-State, United Soccer Coaches All-Region and USC All-American teams. She is headed to Providence College.

First Team Goalkeeper

Natalie Neumann, Jr., Westtown

Stamped herself as one of the best keepers in the area. Allowed 15 goals all season — just three in Friends League play — good for a 0.79 goals against average. Neumann authored 11 shutouts on the season as her range and her leg functioned as another defender to help jump start the high-powered offense.

***

SECOND TEAM FORWARDS

Sam Ciccarelli, Jr., Unionville

Cassidy Hoops, Sr., Great Valley

Caitlin Donovan, Soph., Conestoga

Kate Gordon, Soph., West Chester Henderson

SECOND TEAM MIDFIELDERS

Lauren Kretzing, Jr., Avon Grove

Emily Wertz, Jr., Conestoga

Sydney Reid, Sr., Villa Maria

Alexa Conroy, Sr., Unionville

SECOND TEAM DEFENDERS

Sarah Merriwether, Jr., Great Valley

Allie Lewis, Fr., Westtown

Dominique Simone, Jr., West Chester Rustin

Lauren Seaman, Jr., West Chester Rustin

SECOND TEAM GOALKEEPER

Katie Borlie, Jr., Unionville

***

HONORABLE MENTION

Lauren Ball, Sr. Unionville; Tara Bender,Sr., Oxford; Julia Biondi, Sr., West Chester East; Bella Carlucci, Fr., Villa Maria; Ashley Chisholm, West Chester Rustin; Kasey Coonan, Jr. West Chester Henderson; Nicole Cousens, Jr., West Chester Rustin; Callista Courtney, Soph, Conestoga; Shannon Earley, Sr. West Chester Henderson; Erin Gallagher, Sr., West Chester Rustin; Sarah Goldblum, Jr., Villa Maria; Leah Greene, Jr., Avon Grove; Gabbi Hoffmann, Soph., West Chester Rustin; Emma Kuciapinski, Sr., Downingtown West; Sara Leiffrig, Sr., West Chester Henderson; Meghan March, Jr., West Chester Rustin; Sydney Sloan, Jr., Conestoga; Nia Scott, Jr., Conestoga; Val Thompson, Sr., Westtown; Ally Waite, Jr., Bishop Shanahan; Alex Wilson, Fr., Unionville; Hayden Wilson, Fr., Unionville; Hannah Young, Soph., Villa Maria.

***

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe RatasiewicZ, Unionville

The architect of the Indians’ perfect Ches-Mont League American Division season. Unionville went 12-0 with a near unbeatable combination of strong defense and high flying offense. They scored 76 goals on the season, while allowing 10. They did it with a combination of talented seniors like Erin Garvey, Alexa Conroy and Veronica Hineman, along with precocious youngsters like sophomore Jackie Hug and freshmen Alex and Hayden Wilson. The Indians were beaten in the district quarterfinals by the eventual Class 4A state finalist Neshaminy.

“Reflecting back on the season, it was good with what we accomplished,” said Ratasiewicz. “I feel good for the whole staff and the players who put the time and effort in. That goes from the athletic director to the trainers. That’s the most rewarding.”v