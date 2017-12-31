MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams

FIRST TEAM
Singles
Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford
Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton
Julia Gumieniak, junior, Phoenixville
Jasmine Morris, senior, Perkiomen Valley
Julia Kelly, sophomore, Perkiomen School
Doubles
Madelyn Morris and Lauren Ostermann, Spring-Ford
Erica Gratton and Vidisha Pandey, Owen J. Roberts
Alexandra Rieg and Susan Duncan, Phoenixville
Bianca Caresosa and Riley Burke, Spring-Ford
SECOND TEAM
Singles
Elena Zhang, Hill School
Tina Prince, Methacton
Gina Brown, Phoenixville
Jill Kachmar, Perkiomen School
Mila Archer, sophomore, Phoenixville
Doubles
Ari Louer and Karen Li, Methacton
Rachael Dorn and Angie Kuang, Methacton
Madeline Zarkowski and Julia Brennan, Owen J. Roberts
Cameron Delgatto and Lauren Fisher, Owen J. Roberts
HONORABLE MENTION
Singles
Elaina Lee, Owen J. Roberts
Nadja Townsend, Perkiomen Valley
Chloe Doyle, Owen J. Roberts
Gianna Epps, Pottstown
Doubles
Ashlyn Duda and Meghan O’Neill, Phoenixville
Elsie Alexander and Anna Hillies, Methacton
Claire Fortin and Lindsey Horowitz, Methacton
