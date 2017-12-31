MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams

FIRST TEAM

Singles

Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford

Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton

Julia Gumieniak, junior, Phoenixville

Jasmine Morris, senior, Perkiomen Valley

Julia Kelly, sophomore, Perkiomen School

Doubles

Madelyn Morris and Lauren Ostermann, Spring-Ford

Erica Gratton and Vidisha Pandey, Owen J. Roberts

Alexandra Rieg and Susan Duncan, Phoenixville

Bianca Caresosa and Riley Burke, Spring-Ford

SECOND TEAM

Singles

Elena Zhang, Hill School

Tina Prince, Methacton

Gina Brown, Phoenixville

Jill Kachmar, Perkiomen School

Mila Archer, sophomore, Phoenixville

Doubles

Ari Louer and Karen Li, Methacton

Rachael Dorn and Angie Kuang, Methacton

Madeline Zarkowski and Julia Brennan, Owen J. Roberts

Cameron Delgatto and Lauren Fisher, Owen J. Roberts

HONORABLE MENTION

Singles

Elaina Lee, Owen J. Roberts

Nadja Townsend, Perkiomen Valley

Chloe Doyle, Owen J. Roberts

Gianna Epps, Pottstown

Doubles

Ashlyn Duda and Meghan O’Neill, Phoenixville

Elsie Alexander and Anna Hillies, Methacton

Claire Fortin and Lindsey Horowitz, Methacton