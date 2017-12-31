EA’s Orr earns second tournament championship

Episcopal Academy’s Blair Orr picked up his second tournament title in a week when he won the 113-pound weight class in The Prep Slam at Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta.

Orr was the 113-pound champ and outstanding wrestler at the 40th Radnor Holiday Tournament. His victory in Atlanta was his second Prep Slam title. He won at 106 last year.

The Haverford School came away with three place-winners at the Mount Mat Madness XIV at Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore, Md.

Chase McCollum went 3-1 at 145 pounds, losing to two-time Maryland state champ Jason Kraisser of Centennial in the final, 4-2. McCollum won his first match by fall, his second by technical fall and third by major decision.

Jake Shaifer finished third at 106 pounds. Shaifer bounced back from a loss in the semifinals with a 1-0 victory over David Bragg from Oscar Smith High School in Virginia. He then defeated Geno Casuiccio of East Fairmont, West Virginia in the third-place match to finish 4-1.

Michael Clymer placed seventh at 132 pounds to help the Fords finish 16th in the 29-team field.

In the Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic, Penncrest’s Brendon Stocku recovered from his first loss of the season to finish third at 138 pounds.

After dropping a 5-2 decision to Antonio Petrucelli of Owen J. Roberts in the semifinals, Stocku beat Brett Morgan from Central York, 10-2, then pinned Tyler Fellman of Junianta in 1:55 to finish third.

Teammates Egan Hess (132) and Nick Martini (145) and Sam Rose (160) all went 2-2 in the tournament.

Kevin Rainey took third place at 113 pounds to help Ridley finish 13th in the Wetzel Classic at Hatboro-Horsham High School. Jake McGrath placed fourth at 132, while Chris Green (sixth at 106), Eli Rodriguez (seventh at 126) and Davis Huth (seventh at 138) also found their way to the medals stand for the Green Raiders.

Donny Reimer (113), Adam Fornwalk (160) and Shane McAdams (170) all finished in fifth place to lead Haverford High’s effort at the Wetzel Classic. Reimer recorded four straight wins after being pinned by Rainey in his first match in the tournament. Liam McCullough finished eighth at 285 for the Fords.

Marple Newtown’s Armen Dervishian (170) went 4-2 and reached the sixth round of consolations at the Trojan Wars Tournament at Chambersburg High School. Alexander Kafrakazis (160) also reached the sixth round on consolations.

Hazma Elfernani (106) reached the fifth round of consolations. Anass Elfernani (113) and Lane Ebersole (126) and Jimmy Nania (132) made it to the fourth round of consolations.

In nonleague action:

Chichester 52, Kennett 28 >> The Eagles used six straight wins, four by fall, from 145-195 pounds to beat back the Demons.

Josiah Nicholas got it started with a 33-second pin of John Vogel at 145. Marquell Hudnell (152) and Jovani Perez (160) followed with wins by fall. After William Asbury claimed a forfeit win at 170, Noah Harvey decked Noah Dunbar in 1:45 at 192 points and Chris Mattero defeated Ryan Kane, 14-3, at 195 to seal the victory.