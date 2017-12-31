Big day for Strath Haven in New York

It was a successful day for Strath Haven in the girls red division of the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival in Staten Island, N.Y.

Grace Forbes, Maggie Forbes, Taylor Barkdoll and Olivia Malley took second in the 4 x 800-meter relay (9:32.64) and fourth in the 4 x 400 (4:10.00). Tess Bailey, Dana Hubbell, Olivia Dumont and Ally Laird were fifth in the 55-meter shuttle hurdles relay (40.16). Alex Hehn placed fifth in the pole vault (9-0), while Jordan Brown was sixth in the shot put (34-4½).

Garnet Valley’s Isabella Ha was third in the girls red high jump (5-0) and led off a team of Riley Beebe, Maura Tease and Gabby Stuart that took eighth in the girls white 4 x 200 (1:55.32).

Also in the girls white division, Upper Darby’s Kayla Thorpe took fifth in the shot (29-3½) while teammate Denique Smith was sixth in the 55 hurdles (10.16).

Springfield’s Symphonie Blalock was eighth in the red division shot put (34-4¼), while teammate Jessica Homan was sixth in the girls blue division 55-meter dash (8.40) .

On the boys side, Dayo Abeeb of Strath Haven was second in the red divison triple jump (45-5½). Teammates Adam Kishta, Michael Fergus, Jaise Davis and Reed McCants took seventh in the 55-meter shuttle hurdles (35.46), while Evan Chen, Andre Fields, DeJuan Russell and Davis were seventh in the 4 x 400 (3:36.93) for the Panthers.

Cameron Strickland, Cameron Beale, Christian Templin and Justin Bromley of Garnet Valley placed fifth in the red 4 x 400 (3:31.58). Garnet Valley and Strath Haven won their respective heats in the 4 x 4.

In the blue division, Brennen Robinson of Archbishop Carroll was fourth in the 55 dash (7.17).