Radnor among many cashing in at third TFCAGP meet

The snow kept many of the teams home, but more than a few hearty souls braved the weather to compete in the third boys Track & Field Coaches Association of Greater Philadelphia meet at Lehigh University Saturday.
Radnor was one of the teams that made it to Rauch Fieldhouse, and it turned into a big medals harvest for the Raiders in the Division II meet.
Josh Pepose (400), Ethan Zeh (800) and Jack Bell (3,000) all came home with gold. Frank Brown took third in the 800. Daniel Bullock was sixth in the shot put and Radnor was second in the 4 x 400, third in the 4 x 800 and sixth in the 4 x 200-meter relays
Petey Lemmon of The Haverford School won the shot put. The Fords also claimed gold in the 4 x 400. Lamont Lucas finished second in the triple jump and Ben Gerber took sixth in the 60-meter dash.
Penncrest had a solid meet, too. The Lions won the 4 x 200, were second in the DMR and fourth in the 4 x 800. Individually, Patrick Theveny took second in the mile, Evan Perks was second in the long jump, Jalen Chin was third in the 3,000, John Choi placed sixth in the 200.
Dominick Brown of Chichester won the triple jump, while teammate Davis Sherry was fourth in the 3,000.
Marple Newtown’s Nick Delisle won the pole vault. Luke Valente took fourth in the 60 hurdles for the Tigers, while Ben Smith was fourth in the 800. MN also was second in the 4 x 200.
Gbaruho Flahn of Upper Darby claimed the only Delco gold medal In Division I. He won the 200. Teammates Jarnail Dhillon and Hammed Sylla finished fourth and fifth in the 400 and high jump, respectively. The Royals also were fourth in the 4 x 400.
Michael Moffett led a good day for Haverford High. He was second in the triple jump. Josh Fingerhut (third in mile), Andrew Elcock (third in 60 dash), Erik McCallion (fifth in 400), Aiden Tomov (fifth in 800), Caleb Nolan (sixth in 3,000) also earned individual medals for the Fords.
Madda Ngaima of Penn Wood was second in the 60 hurdles, while the Patriots also placed third in the 4 x 800.
