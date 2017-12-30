Monaghan, all-tournament Garrison help Bonner & Prendie clinch third place

Emily Monaghan canned four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points as Bonner & Prendergast claimed third place at the Carolina Invitational via a 51-37 win over Hanover of New Hampshire.
Nyah Garrison paired 13 points with six rebounds to earn a spot on the all-tournament team, and Alexis Gleason added eight points. Dakota McCaughan paired five points with six assists for the Pandas (6-3).
