Fall Sports

MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams

First Team

Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr.

Downingtown East’s Liddie McCook hits one out of the trap on No. 13 during the PAC Championship. (Thomas Nash – Digital First Media)

Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr.

Grace Hickey, Downingtown West, Sr.

Grace Simenson, Phoenixville, Sr.

Phoenixville’s Grace Simenson sinks a birdie putt on No. 15 during the PAC Championship. (Thomas Nash – Digital First Media)

Savanna Haas, Boyertown, Sr.

Emma Lawrie, Methacton, Sr.

Methacton’s Emma Lawrie follows through on a tee shot during the PAC Championship at Gilbertsville. (Thomas Nash – Digital First Media)

Courtney Caiola, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

Second Team

Casey Ruch, Downingtown West, So.

Lily Byrne, Downingtown West, Jr.

Kaitlyn Pupillo, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.

Morgan Frampton, Phoenixville, So.

Shea Cabaddu, Downingtown West, Sr.

Anisha Sonti, Downingtown East, So.

Caitlin McGrinder, Downingtown West, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Allison Bradley, Phoenixville, Sr.

Riley Thomas, Methacton, Fr.

Morgan Morris, Phoenixville, So.

Amanda Heins, Great Valley, Jr.

Megan Ostertag, Downingtown East, Sr.

Hailey Phillips, Hatboro-Horsham, Jr.

Bryce Armor, Spring-Ford, Jr.

Nicole Dutzman, Downingtown East, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Michael Ladden, Downingtown West

Guided the Whippets through an unbeaten regular season and to the Pioneer Athletic Conference crown in just their second season in the league.

