MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams

First Team

Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr.

Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr.

Grace Hickey, Downingtown West, Sr.

Grace Simenson, Phoenixville, Sr.

Savanna Haas, Boyertown, Sr.

Emma Lawrie, Methacton, Sr.

Courtney Caiola, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

Second Team

Casey Ruch, Downingtown West, So.

Lily Byrne, Downingtown West, Jr.

Kaitlyn Pupillo, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.

Morgan Frampton, Phoenixville, So.

Shea Cabaddu, Downingtown West, Sr.

Anisha Sonti, Downingtown East, So.

Caitlin McGrinder, Downingtown West, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Allison Bradley, Phoenixville, Sr.

Riley Thomas, Methacton, Fr.

Morgan Morris, Phoenixville, So.

Amanda Heins, Great Valley, Jr.

Megan Ostertag, Downingtown East, Sr.

Hailey Phillips, Hatboro-Horsham, Jr.

Bryce Armor, Spring-Ford, Jr.

Nicole Dutzman, Downingtown East, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Michael Ladden, Downingtown West

Guided the Whippets through an unbeaten regular season and to the Pioneer Athletic Conference crown in just their second season in the league.