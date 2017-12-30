DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Soccer First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM

Nick Brison, Sr., Kennett

Blue Demons’ head coach, Mike Barr, calls Brison the “most dangerous forward in the (Ches-Mont).” He scored 19 goals and added five assists for Kennett. Brison was also a star on the Eastern Pennsylvania Under-17 Boys Olympic Development team that won the championship earlier this year in Phoenix.

Harrison Coron, Sr., Bishop Shanahan

The MVP for the Ches-Mont National, Coron is being recruited by Division I soccer schools. “He was the glue for our team,” said Shahanan head coach Jim Kalavik. “Everybody that watched him play could recognize what an amazing talent he is.” A midfielder who was the pivot to transition the ball from defense to the attack, Coron finished with 12 goals and 13 assists.

Jake Frank, Sr. Bishop Shanahan

The Ches-Mont National scoring leader in ’17, Frank scored 19 goals and added seven assists. A four-year varsity starter, Frank scored nearly 30 career goals. “Jake scored in just about every game we played,” said Shanahan head coach Jim Kalavik. “This year he was a flank midfielder as opposed to a striker, and he scored whenever we needed him to.” He tallied the last-minute equalizer that led to the Eagles’ OT victory in the District 1 title game.

Nick Jennings, Sr., Conestoga

Great Valley coach Dave Moffett said that Jennings was “the most dominant player we saw all season.” A midfielder and two-year captain, Jennings dished out a single-season, school-record 21 assists to go with 10 goals. A two-time first-team All-Central League pick, he was a 2016 All American. Jennings has committed to play college soccer at Lehigh.

Hunter Firment, Sr., Unionville

A dynamic midfielder who was dominant from box to box, Firment is on the all-area team for a third straight season. He had 12 goals and six assists this fall and was named Ches-Mont American Player of the Year. “Teams needed to game plan for Hunter,” said Unionville head coach Rich Garber. “He can create scoring opportunities with both the pass and dribble.” Firment was named to the All-State and All-SouthEastern Pa. soccer teams.

Joey Martini, Sr., Downingtown East

The Cougars’ top scorer, Martini notched 13 goals and added eight assists. His coach, Tom Creighton, said that his assists numbers would have been 30-plus with more skilled teammates. Committed to play college ball at Drexel, Martini was a first team All-Ches-Mont pick and has been selected to play next summer in the Generation Adidas developmental program, which is a joint venture between Major League Soccer and U.S. Soccer.

Charlie Collins, Sr., West Chester Henderson

Another highly versatile performer, Collins was a midfield anchor for the Warriors, who captured the Ches-Mont Natonal championship. “Charlie played a varsity of positions depending on the opposition and he was our team captain,” said Henderson head coach Sean Ryan. Collins finished with five goals and 22 assists and was a first team all-league selection.

Connor Gonzaga, Sr. Downingtown West

One of the more effective defensive midfielders in the area this season, Gonzaga scored two goals and assisted on six goals for the Whippets. “I believe Connor to be one of the top five players in the Ches-Mont,” said his head coach John Hatt. Gonzaga is a four-year varsity player and a two-time first-team all-league honoree.

Michael McCarthy, Sr., Conestoga

A captain of the two-time defending PIAA 4A State Champions, McCarthy spearheaded a defense that surrendered just 14 goals in 26 games, helping to lead the Pioneers to a 25-0-1 record. “(McCarthy) is a great ball-winner but with excellent feet and athleticism,” said his head coach Dave Zimmerman. He scored a goal and chipped in six assists and was named to the All-Central League First Team. McCarthy has committed to play at Drexel.

Alex Reichard, Jr., Westtown

The team’s most valuable player, Reichard was a premier defender in the Friends League and earned first-team honors. “He is a rare type of player who combines exceptional natural ability with a willingness and eagerness to learn,” said his coach Jocksan Baeza. “Alex’s game understanding allowed him to be an outstanding player. Defensively he is strong when tackling or in the air.”

Jake Hodlofski, Sr., Malvern Prep

A four-year starter in the tough Inter-Ac league, Hodlofski has amassed 30 career shutouts. “Our defense has been our key every game, and it all starts with our goalie,” Malvern head coach Andrew Kummerer said. In 2017, Hodlofski conceded just 14 goals, notched eight shutouts and sported a .63 goals against average. A team MVP and first team all-league selection, Hodlofski will play collegiately at the University of Scranton.

SECOND TEAM

Austin Eveland, Sr., Kennett, F

Eric Greer, Sr., Unionville, F

K.J. Walkes, Sr., West Chester Henderson, F

Joel Richmond, Sr., Church Farm, F

Luke Wilson, Sr., Great Valley, M

Rodrigo Martinez, Sr., Conestoga, M

Lucas Hammond, Sr., Malvern Prep, M

Sam Martin, Jr., West Chester Henderson, M

David Carbajal, Sr. Kennett, M

Logan Schwartz, Sr., Conestoga, D

Matthew Eaglehouse, Jr., Bishop Shanahan, D

Luke Smith, Jr., Conestoga, GK

HONORABLE MENTION

Dan Good, Downingtown East; Cesar May, Downingtown East; John Park, West Chester Rustin; Kevin Smith, West Chester East; Zach Augustine, Avon Grove; Moises Almanza, Kennett; Andy Imbierowicz, Octorara; Andrew DiStefano, West Chester Rustin; Michael Mallon, Oxford; Jeff Charles, Conestoga; Nino Mauro, Conestoga; Jack Murphy, Conestoga; Jason Ivey, Conestoga; Michael Hewes, Unionville; James Tuley, Kennett; Josh Ramagano, Kennett; Matt Lemond, Malvern Prep; Zach Hurchalla, Malvern Prep; Kevin McFarland, Coatesville; Senior Gyamfi, Westtown; Michael Gingrich, Bishop Shanahan; Shimon Hilton, Bishop Shanahan; Richard Zink, Bishop Shanahan; Garrett Pingston, Unionville; Nik Powell, Kennett.