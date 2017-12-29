Weglos, Upper Dublin top Allentown Central Catholic for Cardinal Classic title

UPPER DUBLIN >> With the help of senior captain Maggie Weglos, the Upper Dublin girls basketball team cruised to the championship title of the Cardinal Classic over the Allentown Central Catholic 31-18.
Weglos, the Cardinal Classic Most Valuable Player, scored 14 points in the victory.
“I just had a goal to make sure the team is staying on their goal list and make sure we’re all playing together as a team,” said Weglos. “I think our mindset was just keeping our defense good and keeping our team chemistry up.
“I was surprised getting the MVP because I thought throughout the whole tournament that everyone did really good,” added Weglos.
The Cardinals’ defense was also a big part of the win today as it limited the Vikettes (4-3) to only 18 points including only four combined points in the second and third quarters.
Upper Dublin (7-1, 2-0 SOL American) outscored the Vikettes 10-2 in the second quarter after being down 8-7 in the first quarter.
Upper Dublin head coach Morgan Funsten was thrilled with how his team played to close out 2017.
“We knew coming in that they were a pretty deliberate team and be pretty patient on offense,” said Funsten. “Our gameplan was to take away their top scorer and have Morgan score a lot for us. It was definitely a slow pace for us and we haven’t been as good offensively as we were in the past and that’s something we need to work on later, but Maggie stepped up and had a great game for us.”
Upper Dublin now enjoys the rest of 2017 before traveling to Wissahickon on Jan. 2 to take on the rival Trojans. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Upper Dublin 31, Allentown Central Catholic 18
Allentown Central Catholic 8 2 2 4 — 18
Upper Dublin 7 10 6 8 — 31
Central Catholic: Davis 4 pts; Dietz 4 pts; Eripret 3 pts; Vaughan 3 pts; Reed 2 pts; Kocsis 2 pts.
Upper Dublin: Weglos 14 pts; Harbera 5 pts; Grebe 4 pts; Vargas 4 pts; Kaiser 2 pts; Schreiber 2 pts.
