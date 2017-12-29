Mercury Girls Basketball Roundup: Spring-Ford claims Penncrest Tournament

The Spring-Ford girls basketball team had the right balance of offense and defense Thursday night.

The Rams’ defense kept the host Tigers at bay as they won the championship game of the Penncrest Tournament, 51-32.

Spring-Ford kept Penncrest out of double-figure scoring in all four quarters while taking a 27-15 halftime lead that went to 41-23 after three. Rachel Christman got a share of game scoring honors with her 11-point effort, Cassie Marte added nine and Abby Goodrich and Sarah Cooper chipped in with eight points apiece.

Perkiomen Valley 63, Ridley 34 >> The Vikings claimed honors at the Ridley Holiday Tournament by defeating the host Raiders in the championship game.

Perkiomen Valley’s scoring leader was Alex Blomstrom who had 16 points in the contest. Blomstrom was 11 for 12 from the free throw line and the Lady Vikings as a team were 24 for 32 from the charity stripe.

Blomstrom was assisted by Taylor Hamm, who scored 11 points, and Megan Jonassen, who contributed 10 points.

Owen J. Roberts 56, Marple Newtown 26 >> The Wildcats rolled the host Tigers behind Olivia LeClaire’s game-high 18 points.

Kylie Cahill also hit double figures with 10, and Hannah Clay chipped in with another nine to help OJR bolt to a 30-14 halftime lead.

Exeter 41, Pottstown 31 >> The Trojans fell off the Eagles’ second-half scoring pace to fall in the Wyomissing Tournament third-place game.

Ebony Reddick scored 14 points to lead Pottstown, with Emme Wolfel adding seven more.

Daniel Boone 38, Brandywine Heights 32 >> Sydney Hayes hit for a game-high 12 points to key the Blazers’ victory over the Bullets in the Kutztown Tournament’s third-place game.

Madison Spitko chipped in with another 10 for Boone, which used a 13-9 edge in fourth-quarter scoring to expand a tenuous 25-23 lead through three quarters. Skyler Emory helped the Blazer cause with eight points.

Upper Merion 43, Wissahickon 31 >> The Vikings outscored their opposition in all four quarters on the way to a win in the Upper Merion Tournament.

Maddie Harvey led the way with a team-high 16 points with three 3-pointers while Jordan Wilson backed her with 14 points on a 4-for-5 showing from the foul line.