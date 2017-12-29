Mercury Girls Basketball Roundup: Lady Bears fall in Boyertown Holiday Tournament

It was in good shape Friday, leading the better part of its game with Delone Catholic in pursuit of a championship finish in its own tournament.

Then the fourth quarter started, and the Boyertown girls basketball team saw it all come undone.

A 21-point fourth quarter by the Squires reversed the Bears into a 47-37 loss. They had held 12-7 and 22-21 leads in the first half en route to a 28-26 advantage by the conclusion of the third quarter.

But Kylie Webb’s game-high 18 points — eight of which came down the stretch, on a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws — amounted to a majority of Boyertown’s late scoring. Delone (7-1), in the meantime, rode a combined 17 by Bradi Zumbrum and Brooke Lawyer to the championship comeback.

Victoria Boalton kicked in with 11 points for Boyertown (2-6) while Delone got a team-high 15 from Zumbrum and 14 from Lawyer.

In the tournament’s third-place game, Pope John Paul II prevailed over Coatesville in a barn-burner, 93-73. Monica Rapchinski scored 21 points to lead a quartet of double-figure Golden Panthers that included Lauren Ciuba (17), Julia Owens (14) and Elise Sylvester (13).

Upper Darby 38, Phoenixville 31 >> The Phantoms fell off the Royals’ second-half scoring pace in their non-league matchup.

Jasmine Hamilton had nine points and 10 rebounds to lead Phoenixville. Peyton Graham added eight points and 10 boards.

Mount St. Joseph 43, Owen J. Roberts 28 >> A troubling second half, with numerous missed layups, factored in the Wildcats’ loss to Mount St. Joseph in the Marple Newtown Tournament.

Kylie Cahill and Olivia LeClaire highlighted Roberts’ showing with their selection to the All-Tournament Team.