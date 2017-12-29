Mercury Boys Basketball Roundup: Phoenixville falls against Wildwood

Wildwood 53, Phoenixville 42 >> The Phantoms fell off Wildwood’s scoring pace early and fell to the hometown team in an opening-round game from the Boardwalk Classic.
Brendan Jenkins was the leader for Phoenixville (3-5), pulling down a game-high 15 rebounds while emerging as one of three players with eight points. Steve Hamilton and Colton Brown matched Jenkins’ scoring production while K.J. Quinn kicked in another seven.
Oxford 62, Pope John Paul II 54 >> The Golden Panthers rallied from a first-half deficit, only to see the Hornets come on stronger in the fourth quarter of their third-place game from the Marple Newtown Tournament.
Aidan McCarthy and Rick Bearden, with a respective 13 and 12 points, helped PJP turn a 33-28 halftime shortfall to a 42-39 lead after three. Dan Cirino and Vince Viney each chipped in with eight points for the Panthers.
Kutztown 52, Daniel Boone 36 >> A 16-4 edge in third-quarter scoring made the difference for the Cougars as they pulled away for victory over the Blazers in a non-divisional pairing of Berks Conference member schools.
Dylan Walker scored nine points to lead Boone, whose 11-9 first-quarter lead was turned into a 20-20 tie at the half.
