Mercury Boys Basketball Roundup: Kapp, Thomas lead Boyertown past Gov. Mifflin

Boyertown 47, Gov. Mifflin 40 >> Jerry Kapp and Marcus Thomas each scored 11 points to key the Bears’ victory over the Mustangs in the Boyertown Tournament.
Sean Tamasitis added nine points to help Boyertown go on a 16-2 run in the fourth quarter to erase Mifflin’s 38-31 lead.
Upper Perkiomen 55, Fleetwood 43 >> Liam Boyle hit four straight 3-pointers in the first quarter to stake the Indians to a big lead they would never relinquish against the Tigers in the Fleetwood Tournament championship game.
Ryan Kendra had a game-high 30 points for Upper Perk (8-1), including all 14 in third quarter. Boyle and Kendra were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Wissahickon 57, Perkiomen Valley 56 >> Though getting a game-high 30 points from Tyler Strechay, the Vikings were edged by the Trojans in the Perkiomen Valley Shootout.
Dante Graves kicked in another nine for PV, which saw a 23-20 halftime lead erased by Wissahickon hitting for 23 third-quarter points to the Vikes’ 13.
Methacton 46, North Penn 45 >> The Warriors got off to a big lead on the Knights, then withstood NP’s fourth-quarter rally attempt to come away with a narrow victory in the Perkiomen Valley Shootout.
Noah Kitaw led Methacton with his 12-point outing — all his scoring outside the 3-point arc — while Jeff Woodward added 10.
Pottstown 50, West Chester Henderson 43 >> The Trojans rode the 11-point efforts of Aaron Diamond and Pete Marcheskie to victory over the Warriors in the third-place game of the Great Valley Tournament.
Pottstown also got nine points apiece from Tyshaun Harve, Floyd Dashiell and Tre Bass as they opened a 25-18 first-half lead.
Owen J. Roberts 56, Loyalsock 45 >> While their offense benefited from a trio of double-figure scorers, the Wildcats’ defense came up very big in the third quarter of a non-league victory over Loyalsock.
Shyheed May hit for a game-high 18 points while Ryan Sayers added 13 points and Nick Massa 10. Alongside that, Roberts held Loyalsock to two points at the start of the second half, taking a 43-27 lead into the fourth after holding a 28-25 lead at the end of the first half.
Franklin 57, Spring-Ford 55 >> The Rams were unable to completely recover from a slow start in their second round game from the San Diego Slam & Surf tournament, coming up short of Franklin, Cal.
Trailing by a 13-4 count after one quarter, Spring-Ford reduced the deficit at the half to one point (27-26), then rallied from a 44-31 shortfall after three with a 24-13 edge in fourth-quarter scoring. Noah Baker had a game-high 22 points for the Rams, who now play noon Thursday in the Slam Division’s 3/5 game against Liberty, Wash.
Church Farm 43, Pottsgrove 38 >> Mike Ziegler was the bright spot for the Falcons in the W.C. Rustin Classic’s third-place game.
Ziegler scored 14 points to lead Pottsgrove, which trailed Church Farm 25-13 after the first half.
Mastery Charter 76, Pope John Paul II 53 >> The Golden Panthers were unable to recover from Mastery’s early scoring pace and fell in opening-round action from the Marple Newtown Tournament.
Julien Andrews scored 13 points to head a quartet of double-digit scorers for PJP. Aidan McCarthy added 12, Luke Roth 11 and Tyshere Malachi 10.
Daniel Boone 51, Schuylkill Valley 49 >> A dominant third quarter gave the Blazers an eight-point lead entering the fourth, where they held off a late rally by the Panthers to win the Northern Lebanon Tournament consolation game.
Chaunce Johnson and Jared Tranovich scored 12 points each to lead Boone (2-4).
