MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Soccer Teams

FIRST TEAM

Colin Flanegin, senior, forward, Pope John Paul II

Jimmy Towers, senior, forward, Boyertown

Kyle Tucker, senior, midfielder, Phoenixville

Ronnie Minges, senior, midfielder, Spring-Ford

Josh Fonder, senior, midfielder, Owen J. Roberts

Mike Weir, senior, midfielder, Perkiomen Valley

Phillip Bell, senior, midfielder, Hill School

Cole Dampf, senior, defender, Spring-Ford

Blake Ericksen, senior, defender, Phoenixville

Euan Forrest, junior, defender, Hill School

Matt Pron, senior, defender, Owen J. Roberts

Andrew Daubenspeck, senior, goalie, Perkiomen Valley

SECOND TEAM

Ethan Pace, sophomore, forward, Pottsgrove

Jared Carboy, senior, forward, Phoenixville

Patrick Adams, senior, midfielder, Hill School

Brett Gulati, sophomore, midfielder, Spring-Ford

Trevor Looby, junior, midfielder, Upper Merion

Tyler Siefer, senior, midfielder, Phoenixville

Colin Trainor, sophomore, midfielder, Spring-Ford

Jake Rogers, senior, defender, Perkiomen Valley

Clay Kopko, sophomore, defender, Phoenixville

Gavin Delahaye, senior, defender, Owen J. Roberts

Dylan Castillo, senior, goalie, Upper Merion

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: Ben Wise, Ben Margavich, Sal Marciante

Daniel Boone: Peter Scott

Hill School: Greg Zimmerman, Alex Tullman

Methacton: Vince Delisi, Trevor Taylor

Owen J. Roberts: Graham Pugh, Sam Smith, Beckett Houck, Ryan Walker

Perkiomen School: Sam Glavin, Will Wang,

Perkiomen Valley: Matt McCabe, Brian Love, Max Chamorro

Phoenixville: Danny Jackson, Greg O’Neill, Jake Perillo, JT Stevens, Nick Sinapius,

Pope John Paul II: Christian Caiola, Michael Harty, Salvatore Marano

Pottsgrove: Collin Deckert, Mike Sereny, Nathan Kasper, Ryan Long

Spring-Ford: Nathan Alban, Johnny Guimaraes, Aidan Mossip, Sal Ibarra

Upper Merion: Yaseen Elarbi, Carlos Garcia, Lorenzo Mancino,

Upper Perkiomen: Cameron Marshall, Cole Kendra, Ryan Casola

Coach of the Year

Bob McCabe, Perkiomen Valley

Veteran coach guided the Vikings to their best season in program history thanks to a determined, defensive identity (18 goals allowed in 24 games) that earned Perkiomen Valley a 17-7 record and berth in the PIAA 4A tournament, the first large-school team in Pioneer Athletic Conference history to qualify for states.