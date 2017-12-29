MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Soccer Teams

FIRST TEAM
Colin Flanegin, senior, forward, Pope John Paul II
Jimmy Towers, senior, forward, Boyertown
Kyle Tucker, senior, midfielder, Phoenixville
Ronnie Minges, senior, midfielder, Spring-Ford
Josh Fonder, senior, midfielder, Owen J. Roberts
Mike Weir, senior, midfielder, Perkiomen Valley
Phillip Bell, senior, midfielder, Hill School
Cole Dampf, senior, defender, Spring-Ford
Blake Ericksen, senior, defender, Phoenixville
Euan Forrest, junior, defender, Hill School
Matt Pron, senior, defender, Owen J. Roberts
Andrew Daubenspeck, senior, goalie, Perkiomen Valley
SECOND TEAM
Ethan Pace, sophomore, forward, Pottsgrove
Jared Carboy, senior, forward, Phoenixville
Patrick Adams, senior, midfielder, Hill School
Brett Gulati, sophomore, midfielder, Spring-Ford
Trevor Looby, junior, midfielder, Upper Merion
Tyler Siefer, senior, midfielder, Phoenixville
Colin Trainor, sophomore, midfielder, Spring-Ford
Jake Rogers, senior, defender, Perkiomen Valley
Clay Kopko, sophomore, defender, Phoenixville
Gavin Delahaye, senior, defender, Owen J. Roberts
Dylan Castillo, senior, goalie, Upper Merion
Honorable Mention
Boyertown: Ben Wise, Ben Margavich, Sal Marciante
Daniel Boone: Peter Scott
Hill School: Greg Zimmerman, Alex Tullman
Methacton: Vince Delisi, Trevor Taylor
Owen J. Roberts: Graham Pugh, Sam Smith, Beckett Houck, Ryan Walker
Perkiomen School: Sam Glavin, Will Wang,
Perkiomen Valley: Matt McCabe, Brian Love, Max Chamorro
Phoenixville: Danny Jackson, Greg O’Neill, Jake Perillo, JT Stevens, Nick Sinapius,
Pope John Paul II: Christian Caiola, Michael Harty, Salvatore Marano
Pottsgrove: Collin Deckert, Mike Sereny, Nathan Kasper, Ryan Long
Spring-Ford: Nathan Alban, Johnny Guimaraes, Aidan Mossip, Sal Ibarra
Upper Merion: Yaseen Elarbi, Carlos Garcia, Lorenzo Mancino,
Upper Perkiomen: Cameron Marshall, Cole Kendra, Ryan Casola
Coach of the Year
Bob McCabe, Perkiomen Valley
Veteran coach guided the Vikings to their best season in program history thanks to a determined, defensive identity (18 goals allowed in 24 games) that earned Perkiomen Valley a 17-7 record and berth in the PIAA 4A tournament, the first large-school team in Pioneer Athletic Conference history to qualify for states.
